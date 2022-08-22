U18s Beat Wigan

Monday, 22nd Aug 2022 09:49

Town’s U18s continued their impressive start to their Professional Development League Two South campaign on Saturday when they beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at Playford Road.

Finn Steele (pictured) and Jack Manly netted the goals for the young Blues, who are second in the table on goal difference behind Bristol City, who like Town have a 100 per cent record from their two games and beat Hull City 9-0 at the weekend.

Blues striker Fin Corrigan, a Wales U16 international, made his return from the bench after 17 months out following an ACL injury.





Photo: TWTD