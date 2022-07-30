Simpson Huddersfield Deal Closer

Monday, 22nd Aug 2022 10:33

Striker Tyreece Simpson’s move to Huddersfield Town is getting closer to completion.

Reports over the weekend indicated that the clubs have agreed a fee, however, TWTD understands the deal is not yet done but is getting closer.

Earlier this month, we reported that the 20-year-old was set to join the Terriers with discussions between the clubs having been ongoing for some weeks.

Towards the end of last season, Simpson, who scored 11 goals during a successful loan spell at Swindon in the first half of 2021/22, told the Blues he wanted to move on this summer having turned down the offer of a new contract in January.

In May, Town took up a one-year option on his previous deal in order to secure a fee which was likely to be higher than the training compensation they would otherwise have received.

Luton, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Barnsley all showed interest during the close season and Town turned down a number of offers for the academy product with clubs not matching their asking price which was understood to be £600,000.

Simpson made two senior starts and five sub appearances for the Blues without scoring. This season the frontman hasn't featured for Town at any level.





