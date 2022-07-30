Former Keeper Price to Undergo Cancer Treatment

Monday, 22nd Aug 2022 11:14 Former Town keeper Lewis Price is set to undergo treatment for testicular cancer, the MK Dons, where he is currently goalkeeper-coach, have announced. Price, 38, joined the Blues academy in 2001 after leaving Southampton and went on to make 74 starts and one sub appearance for Town. The 11-times-capped Wales international joined fellow ex-Blues Liam Manning, Chris Hogg and David Wright at Stadium MK last summer. In a statement, Dons head coach Manning, sporting director Liam Sweeting and performance director Simon Crampton said: “The full support of everybody at the football club is with Lewis and his family and we will do everything we can to help them through this challenging time. “Lewis will have all the time he needs to recover and work his way back to a stage of full health, and we, as a club, will do everything we can to help with that. “I know the MK Dons family will be right behind Lewis throughout his recovery but we ask that during this time, everyone respects his and his family’s privacy.” Town sent their good wishes for a swift recovery via Twitter, along with the former keeper’s other clubs. While at Portman Road Price spent spells on loan at Cambridge United and he left the Blues for Derby County in the summer of 2007. He spent time with MK and Brentford on loan, Crystal Palace, on loan at Mansfield and Crawley, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham before hanging up his gloves in 2020 when he briefly took on a role as U21s keeper-coach at Bournemouth, the club he supported growing up, before moving to his current job. 💙 We are all with you, Pricey.#itfc https://t.co/pjE3itkFry pic.twitter.com/Wj0dJssRiR — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 22, 2022

Photo: Action Images



Ipswichbusiness added 11:53 - Aug 22

Poor chap, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. 3

Whos_blue added 12:30 - Aug 22

Hopefully an early diagnosis for Lewis, leading to successful treatment. 1

