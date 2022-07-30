The KBB Centre Sir Bobby Robson Stand Sponsors

Monday, 22nd Aug 2022 12:22 The KBB Centre has been announced as the sponsor of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, which will now be officially known as the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand, sponsored by the KBB Centre. The KBB Centre, a local, family-run company specialising in the designing, planning and installing kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, are long-standing club sponsors. “We have enjoyed the support of The KBB Centre for many, many seasons,” Rosie Richardson, Town’s director of sales, told the club site. “They are a local and loyal company who have taken their involvement with the club to the next level.” Roger Peck, who co-owns the company with his brother Patrick, says he has been watching the Blues for more than 50 years. “It was 1970. I was eight years of age and my nan, grandad and uncle Brian took me to the Churchman’s stand at Portman Road,” he recalled. “Brian said to me ‘Ipswich Town are playing Nottingham Forest’ and inside there was the sound of so many people singing. “My nan said ‘That is the North Stand’, arm raised, pointing. It finished 0-0, but I didn’t care. The North Stand was my hook! A few weeks later it was Manchester United (4-0 win if I remember correctly). “ITFC was now my passion. This passion would pass on to my three younger brothers - the love of football and especially Ipswich Town. “Years later, my daughter and I would stand together and sing in the North Stand! So, imagine how proud my brother Patrick and I are now, looking at the North Stand and seeing our company name alongside Sir Bobby Robson! Dreams can come true!” This is the first time the North Stand has been sponsored either under its traditional name or since it was renamed in tribute to Sir Bobby Robson in 2009 following the legendary boss's death.

Photo: Action Images



Whos_blue added 12:28 - Aug 22

This can only be great news and really pleased that the nirth stand has been officially recognised in the name change.

It sounds perfect. 0

Freddies_Ears added 12:32 - Aug 22

A special prize to anyone who can get the stand singing "we're the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand sponsored by the KBBCentre"... 0

itsonlyme added 12:34 - Aug 22

It will always be the north stand for me lol. However all sponsorship is important. 0

Witherspoon123 added 12:35 - Aug 22

feel like sponsoring out the bobby robson stand is not in keeping with the Integrity of the club - we have 3 stands named after 2 great managers and a duo of chairman, and should remain that way without name changing to a designing company

saying that - i wont be calling it any different, but hopefully you see my point 1

SlippinJimmyJuan added 12:42 - Aug 22

Witherspoon123 - I can't see much wrong with it myself. The stand retains it's name with the sponsorship coming second. No history or respect for the great man has been lost, and money has been made from the backing of a local company. It shows me that the owners will tread carefully with regards to our history while securing commercial backing. 1

TractorfactorSteve added 12:42 - Aug 22

Anyone fancy sponsoring my living room in Cyprus?

0

