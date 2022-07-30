The KBB Centre Sir Bobby Robson Stand Sponsors
Monday, 22nd Aug 2022 12:22
The KBB Centre has been announced as the sponsor of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, which will now be officially known as the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand, sponsored by the KBB Centre.
The KBB Centre, a local, family-run company specialising in the designing, planning and installing kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, are long-standing club sponsors.
“We have enjoyed the support of The KBB Centre for many, many seasons,” Rosie Richardson, Town’s director of sales, told the club site.
“They are a local and loyal company who have taken their involvement with the club to the next level.”
Roger Peck, who co-owns the company with his brother Patrick, says he has been watching the Blues for more than 50 years.
“It was 1970. I was eight years of age and my nan, grandad and uncle Brian took me to the Churchman’s stand at Portman Road,” he recalled.
“Brian said to me ‘Ipswich Town are playing Nottingham Forest’ and inside there was the sound of so many people singing.
“My nan said ‘That is the North Stand’, arm raised, pointing. It finished 0-0, but I didn’t care. The North Stand was my hook! A few weeks later it was Manchester United (4-0 win if I remember correctly).
“ITFC was now my passion. This passion would pass on to my three younger brothers - the love of football and especially Ipswich Town.
“Years later, my daughter and I would stand together and sing in the North Stand! So, imagine how proud my brother Patrick and I are now, looking at the North Stand and seeing our company name alongside Sir Bobby Robson! Dreams can come true!”
This is the first time the North Stand has been sponsored either under its traditional name or since it was renamed in tribute to Sir Bobby Robson in 2009 following the legendary boss's death.
