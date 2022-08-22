Released Defender Andoh Joins Buxton

Monday, 22nd Aug 2022 17:37

Released Town defender Levi Andoh has joined Vanarama National League North side Buxton.

The 22-year-old made his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Hereford, the club where the defender was on loan during the first half of last season.

Andoh left the Blues at the end of 2021/22 and spent time on trial with Portsmouth in pre-season but without winning a contract.

The Dutch-born full-back or centre-half joined Town in January 2020 after a trial having previously played in non-league with Worcester City and Solihull United.

Andoh's only first-team appearance while at Portman Road was in the EFL Trophy at Crawley in November 2020.





Photo: Matchday Images