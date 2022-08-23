Nearly 23,000 Seats Sold For Barnsley

Tuesday, 23rd Aug 2022 12:41

Table-topping Town have sold just under 23,000 tickets for Saturday’s game against Barnsley at Portman Road.

The Blues face the Tykes, who are 16th and who have ex-Blues striker James Norwood in their ranks, looking to record five wins on the trot in all competitions for the first time since September and October 2019 and in the league since October 2003.

The lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand, sponsored by the KBB Centre, has sold out but seats are available elsewhere in the ground here.

Meanwhile, there are still tickets available for Town's trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday 3rd September with the Blues having an allocation of just over 1,500.





Photo: Matchday Images