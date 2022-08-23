U21s at Barnsley

Tuesday, 23rd Aug 2022 13:34 Town’s U21s are in action against Barnsley, who the first team host on Saturday, at Oakwell this afternoon (KO 2pm). No senior players are in John McGreal’s side which opened their campaign with a 3-1 home victory over Wigan a week ago with skipper Fraser Alexander (pictured), Gerrard Buabo and Tawanda Chirewa on the scoresheet. The U21s have two matches this week with Hull City at Playford Road on Friday afternoon (KO 1pm). U21s: Williamson, Agbaje, Kabongolo, Stewart, Hudson, Alexander (c), Armin, Chirewa, Ward, Siziba, Curtis. Subs: Cullum, Barbrook, Boatswain, Page, Nwabueze.

Photo: TWTD



Linkboy13 added 13:46 - Aug 23

We were very impressive against Wigan last week especially Alexander, Ward and Chirewa who's not far off being on the bench for the first team. Maybe a loan out somewhere might be the next step up.





