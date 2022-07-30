Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Sheeran Leaks Town Third Kit
Tuesday, 23rd Aug 2022 13:51

Blues sponsor Ed Sheeran has leaked Town’s third kit via Instagram.

Sheeran is wearing an all-black strip in a reel on his account and in the comments makes an apology to the club.

“Helsinki tour diary. Also, leaking the new Ipswich Town top (sorry [Town director of sales] Rosie [Richardson]!) - more info on that soon.”

We understand the kit is set for imminent release and unlike previous third strips will be made available to fans.

Bluearmy71 added 13:55 - Aug 23
Now that's a real nice shirt!!
Linkboy13 added 13:56 - Aug 23
Do we need a third kit. More money for the coffers i suppose. Don't think i shall be buying it.
Unitunit added 13:59 - Aug 23
Great marketing, great money maker…looks real nice!
BlueandTruesince82 added 14:02 - Aug 23
More shopping for this town fan
andysteed007 added 14:05 - Aug 23
Love it
d77sgw added 14:09 - Aug 23
Gone are the days of needing to own the 'current' kit - in part due to the huge number of varieties. Its now just a fashion thing - and personally I love this new kit.
IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:16 - Aug 23
It looks the nuts.
USA added 14:23 - Aug 23
‘Leaked’ with the full knowledge of the club. Great marketing!! 👏
Orraman added 14:36 - Aug 23
I absolutely hate black kits. Keep them for the referees
grumpyoldman added 14:42 - Aug 23
Orraman totally agree, long gone are the days of the chant “who’s the b@st@rd” in the black”.
