Sheeran Leaks Town Third Kit
Tuesday, 23rd Aug 2022 13:51
Blues sponsor Ed Sheeran has leaked Town’s third kit via Instagram.
Sheeran is wearing an all-black strip in a reel on his account and in the comments makes an apology to the club.
“Helsinki tour diary. Also, leaking the new Ipswich Town top (sorry [Town director of sales] Rosie [Richardson]!) - more info on that soon.”
We understand the kit is set for imminent release and unlike previous third strips will be made available to fans.
Photo: Instagram
