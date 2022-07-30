Sheeran Leaks Town Third Kit

Blues sponsor Ed Sheeran has leaked Town’s third kit via Instagram.

Sheeran is wearing an all-black strip in a reel on his account and in the comments makes an apology to the club.

“Helsinki tour diary. Also, leaking the new Ipswich Town top (sorry [Town director of sales] Rosie [Richardson]!) - more info on that soon.”

We understand the kit is set for imminent release and unlike previous third strips will be made available to fans.