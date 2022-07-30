Town Launch Third Strip

Tuesday, 23rd Aug 2022 14:18 Town have officially launched the all-black third kit leaked by sponsor Ed Sheeran earlier this lunchtime. The club say the strip has been designed in collaboration with Sheeran and is available for pre-order now. Paul Macro, Town's head of retail operations, told the club site: “We thought it would be great to get Ed involved in the design of our third kit. “The idea to turn the graphic found on the front of the Equals album into a tonal colour to match the blackout styling of the shirt really appealed to us. “After playing around with a couple of different concepts we settled on the pattern running through the sleeves and also the short panel. This gave us a really unique, smart looking kit. “Ed loved the final designs and it’s great to finally show off this collaboration to our supporters.” Sheeran added: “I got asked to help design the third kit for Ipswich. I wanted to make something with a subtle homage to the album but also be a cool bit of clothing people around the world would want to wear. I love it.” The first 3,000 fans who pre-order within the first two weeks will receive a limited edition Ed Sheeran Official Top Trump card which will not be sold separately. Town say pre-orders should be dispatched towards the middle of September with the shirts available on general sale towards the end of September. ⚫⚫️ As revealed by @edsheeran...



Your 2022/23 blackout third kit! 🤌#itfc | 👇 | #umbro pic.twitter.com/L1EL6oYKVk — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 23, 2022

Photos: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



runningout added 14:25 - Aug 23

thumbs up from me 0

ArnieM added 14:31 - Aug 23

Why a 3rd kit? 2

bigbluetractor added 14:33 - Aug 23

Well there goes another 50 quid... 😍 0

Europablue added 14:39 - Aug 23

I wouldn't like to come across that gang on a dark night! 0

TexacoCup added 14:45 - Aug 23

Great looking shirt 0

brendenward35 added 14:46 - Aug 23

My wife went of the Sunderland website junior 7 year old shirt £45 adult £76 just to give you a compassion of what other clubs are charging. Just tried to find price and website redirecting to Ocado website so somethings not right. A lot of cash for a shirt but thats probably my age. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments