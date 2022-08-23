U21s Draw at Barnsley

Tuesday, 23rd Aug 2022 16:14

Midfielder Fraser Alexander scored his second goal in two games and forward Zanda Siziba his first of the campaign to see Town’s U21s to a 2-2 draw with Barnsley at Oakwell this afternoon.

Jack Butterfill gave the Tykes the lead in the 10th minute but Blues skipper Alexander (pictured) levelled on 37, curling into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Five minutes later Siziba gave Town the lead, stabbing home from close range after the home side had failed to deal with a corner.

Barnsley claimed a point 10 minutes from time when Hayden Pickard grabbed their second of the game.

The U21s have two matches this week with Hull City at Playford Road on Friday afternoon (KO 1pm).

U21s: Williamson, Agbaje, Kabongolo, Stewart, Hudson, Alexander (c), Armin, Chirewa, Ward, Siziba, Curtis. Subs: Cullum, Barbrook, Boatswain, Page, Nwabueze.





Photo: TWTD