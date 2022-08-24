Boots2Africa in FanZone Ahead of Barnsley Match

Wednesday, 24th Aug 2022 10:15 Boots2Africa will be back in the FanZone for one of their preloved football boot donation events ahead of Saturday's game against Barnsley. “We're back at Portman Road on Saturday for our 11th matchday boot and kit donation event from 1pm. Hopefully that’s a good omen as our record so far is P10 W8 D1 L1,” co-founder Iain Finch told TWTD. “We've now supported 79 beneficiaries in 19 African countries plus Tibet and Kiribati via 138 handovers and dispatches over six years, with almost 23,000 pairs of boots and 98,500 items of donated other kit, including surplus club and academy kits, balls and accessories, including sports bras from the Ipswich Town Women’s squad. “As ever, Town fans are invited to bring their boot and kit donations to the FanZone on the day (clean and in good condition) and kits or grassroots clubs across the region to organise their own boot and kit donation events at the start of the new season.” Email Boots2Africa via info@boots2Africa.co.uk if you'd like to get involved in collections or donations, their website can be found here, while they can be followed on Twitter here, @Boots2Africa, are on Facebook here and have a YouTube channel.

Photo: Boots2Africa



