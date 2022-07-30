Record Sales For Third Kit
Wednesday, 24th Aug 2022 15:43
Sales of Town’s new blackout third strip hit record levels following its launch yesterday.
The club say more than 3,000 supporters - and presumably plenty of Ed Sheeran fans - pre-ordered the kit, which was designed in collaboration with the Framlingham-based pop star and Blues sponsor, after it was made available at lunchtime. Sales have surpassed those of the home kit on its first day.
“I think we’ve ended up with three really unique and strong kits," Paul Macro, Town’s head of retail operations, told iFollow Ipswich.
“They are all, at this moment, record selling shirts. We’ve never had sales like this before.
“It is a really scary challenge to see what we can do next year to try and top them, but we’re working on that now.”
Town say pre-orders are expected to be dispatched towards the middle of September with shirts on general sale late in the same month.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Shrewsbury Town - 20/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We couldn't have asked for a better a start!
Viewpoint: Forest Green Rovers - 06/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
First three points on the board but we don't make it comfortable for ourselves.
Viewpoint: Bolton Wanderers 30/07/22 by scants_itfc_88
So another season of high hopes and expectations has begun. We always say ‘something’ feels different as we go into a new season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]