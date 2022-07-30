Record Sales For Third Kit

Wednesday, 24th Aug 2022 15:43 Sales of Town’s new blackout third strip hit record levels following its launch yesterday. The club say more than 3,000 supporters - and presumably plenty of Ed Sheeran fans - pre-ordered the kit, which was designed in collaboration with the Framlingham-based pop star and Blues sponsor, after it was made available at lunchtime. Sales have surpassed those of the home kit on its first day. “I think we’ve ended up with three really unique and strong kits," Paul Macro, Town’s head of retail operations, told iFollow Ipswich. “They are all, at this moment, record selling shirts. We’ve never had sales like this before. “It is a really scary challenge to see what we can do next year to try and top them, but we’re working on that now.” Town say pre-orders are expected to be dispatched towards the middle of September with shirts on general sale late in the same month.

Photo: ITFC



RonFearonsHair added 15:54 - Aug 24

“It is a really scary challenge to see what we can do next year to try and top them, but we’re working on that now.”



You could always appreciate and reward the supporters' loyalty by giving them a two-year shelf life? 5

Kropotkin123 added 16:03 - Aug 24

Nothing stops you wearing them beyond a year. I still use last year's for exercise and will get this year's too. 2

Vancouver_Blue added 16:07 - Aug 24

The only ones I don't wear anymore are the Marcus Evans sponsored ones. I even wear my Powergen and Eon ones ocassionally! 0

mrfixit426 added 16:17 - Aug 24

Keep the shirts for two years but make them half price at the beginning of next season. How about that? Buck the trend. 0

