EACH One of Town's Four Charity Partners

Town have named East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) as one of their four charity partners for the 2022/23 season. The Blues supported EACH last season and in previous campaigns with one of the benefits the use of two season tickets for children, young people and families to get their football fix at Portman Road. In addition, Town players will visit The Treehouse in St Augustine’s Gardens and there will be a special fundraising day with bucket collections at the home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday 11th February. EACH supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Suffolk and the rest of East Anglia. In addition to The Treehouse, it has two other hospices – The Nook, near Norwich, and at Milton, near Cambridge. Billie Nugent, EACH corporate fundraiser for Suffolk and East Essex, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to once again count on the support of our friends at Ipswich Town. “It’s a long-standing partnership as the club have been supporting us since 2016. “Town are such an important part of our community and there are fans among the children, young people and families we provide care and support for. The same goes for our staff and wonderful volunteers. “This is a very exciting development and I know the club are keen to help us and raise awareness as best they can. “We’re looking forward to the season ahead, especially our big day against Sheffield Wednesday in February.” Dan Palfrey, the club’s public relations manager, added: “We’re delighted to continue working with EACH. It’s a wonderful charity. “We always look forward to visiting The Treehouse and receiving a warm reception from staff and families.” Town will also be supporting Suffolk Mind, the NHS and this year a new partner, Families in Need (FIND), the food bank charity for which TWTD Forum posters raised funds on a number of occasions over the last few years.

