Fans' Forum Date Announced

Thursday, 25th Aug 2022 14:46

Town have announced that the first Fans’ Forum of the season will take place on Monday 5th September in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite (6pm).

Supporters wanting to attend can register for the ballot here before Tuesday 30th August at 5pm.

The club will email successful applicants with their invitation on Thursday 1st September.

The event will also be streamed live on the club’s YouTube channel with the minutes published in full on the club’s website.





Photo: ITFC