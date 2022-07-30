Penney Joins Motherwell on Loan
Thursday, 25th Aug 2022 18:41
Town left-back Matt Penney has joined Scottish Premiership Motherwell on loan until January.
The 24-year-old hasn’t featured for the Blues this season with Leif Davis and Greg Leigh having been signed in the summer, although was an unused sub for the Carabao Cup tie against Colchester, and his departure before next Thursday's deadline had been expected.
“We had a number of options available to us but we wanted to wait for Matt and are absolutely delighted to have him with us,” Motherwell manager Steven Hammell told his club’s official website.
“When Jake Carroll broke down in training and it was confirmed he was going to miss a significant portion of the season, and with Nathan McGinley still recovering from his operation, we knew we were going to have to bring someone in.
“Stephen O’Donnell has performed well out of position, so we now have real competition and cover on the side of the pitch.”
Penney, who joined the Blues on a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season after leaving Sheffield Wednesday last summer, has made 21 starts and five sub appearances for Town, scoring once.
Elsewhere, former Blues central defender Matt Clarke, 25, has joined Middlesbrough from Brighton, signing a three-year deal.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Shrewsbury Town - 20/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We couldn't have asked for a better a start!
Viewpoint: Forest Green Rovers - 06/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
First three points on the board but we don't make it comfortable for ourselves.
Viewpoint: Bolton Wanderers 30/07/22 by scants_itfc_88
So another season of high hopes and expectations has begun. We always say ‘something’ feels different as we go into a new season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]