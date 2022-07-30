Penney Joins Motherwell on Loan

Thursday, 25th Aug 2022 18:41 Town left-back Matt Penney has joined Scottish Premiership Motherwell on loan until January. The 24-year-old hasn’t featured for the Blues this season with Leif Davis and Greg Leigh having been signed in the summer, although was an unused sub for the Carabao Cup tie against Colchester, and his departure before next Thursday's deadline had been expected. “We had a number of options available to us but we wanted to wait for Matt and are absolutely delighted to have him with us,” Motherwell manager Steven Hammell told his club’s official website. “When Jake Carroll broke down in training and it was confirmed he was going to miss a significant portion of the season, and with Nathan McGinley still recovering from his operation, we knew we were going to have to bring someone in. “Stephen O’Donnell has performed well out of position, so we now have real competition and cover on the side of the pitch.” Penney, who joined the Blues on a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season after leaving Sheffield Wednesday last summer, has made 21 starts and five sub appearances for Town, scoring once. Elsewhere, former Blues central defender Matt Clarke, 25, has joined Middlesbrough from Brighton, signing a three-year deal.

Photo: TWTD



Murphys_Law added 18:50 - Aug 25

A decent little player and we wish him well. It’s clear that recruitment this year has taken this squad to another level. Squad tidying gaining pace in readiness for some additional quality incoming! 0

MickMillsTash added 18:50 - Aug 25

Number 3 Left Back at Ipswich (maybe 4 if you include KVY) to Scottish premier League

Its Sh1te being Scottish ! 0

Linkboy13 added 18:54 - Aug 25

Has performed ok under McKenna without setting the world alight. But with the championship possibly on the Horizon we needed to raise the bar. I didn't realise he was only 24 so still got time to improve in the game especially if he gets an extended run in the Motherwell team. Seems a decent character so i hope he does well in the future. 0

