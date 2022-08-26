U21s Host Hull City

Friday, 26th Aug 2022 10:19

Town’s U21s will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they host Hull City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1.30pm).

The young Blues beat Wigan 3-1 at Portman Road in their opening fixture, then drew 2-2 at Barnsley on Tuesday. Skipper Fraser Alexander (pictured) has netted in both games.

This season, fans are allowed to watch games at Playford Road for the first time since the pandemic. Limited parking is available on Bent Lane.





Photo: TWTD