U18s at Crewe

Friday, 26th Aug 2022 10:25

Town’s U18s are in action away against Crewe Alexandra at their Alexandra Park training ground on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues are currently second in Professional Development League Two South on goal difference from Bristol City having won both their opening fixtures.

Last week, they beat Wigan 2-1 at Playford Road with Fin Steele and Jack Manly (pictured) the goalscorers, having won 2-0 at Peterborough the previous Saturday.









Photo: Matchday Images