Son of Blues Legend in Derby Down Under Action

Friday, 26th Aug 2022 10:54

Town’s Australasia-based fans will be aiming to claim bragging rights over their Norwich-supporting counterparts when they face one another in the Derby Down Under in Melbourne on Saturday with the son of a Blues legend taking part.

After a three-year Covid-induced hiatus, the annual game played between the Australasian Branch of the Supporters Club and Canaries Down Under returns with Town the current holders of the trophy.

The Derby Down Under was initiated in 2014 and to date there have been five editions of the game, four in Sydney and the most recent in 2019 in Brisbane, with Town the winners of four of those encounters.

This year’s match will take place at HA Smith Reserve, Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn 3122, Melbourne (KO 3pm, meet from 2pm).

In addition to the match action, there will be refreshments and a bar available. Anyone who happens to be in the area is welcome along to cheer the team on.

Among those lining up for the Blues will be Toby Osman, son of Town legend Russell, his father having supplied a number five shirt for the occasion.

Osman junior was a youth player with Birmingham and Exeter and once had a trial with Town before playing in non-league for a number of years with the likes of Chippenham Town - alongside Tyrone Mings, leading to his move to the Blues - Eastleigh and Salisbury City.

He and Ed Parker, the chairman of the Australasian Branch, will be joining BBC Radio Suffolk's Life's a Pitch on Saturday lunchtime to talk about how the game progressed.





Photo: Contributed

runningout added 11:01 - Aug 26

Come on you blues :-) 3