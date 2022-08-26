Ball Available, Judgement Call to Be Made on Burns

Friday, 26th Aug 2022 14:30 Dominic Ball is available for selection for the first time since he joined the club in the summer and Wes Burns is back in training ahead of Saturday’s home game against Barnsley. Ball, who signed in the summer after leaving QPR, picked up an ankle problem in pre-season and has yet to make his Blues debut or feature on the bench. However, the 27-year-old could be involved tomorrow. Burns picked up a groin strain in the warm-up ahead of the 3-0 win against MK Dons in the Blues’ last home game and has missed the last two matches. “Dominic has trained all week with the group, so he’s in a really good place and is ready for selection,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “Wes has just joined in today for the first time, so we have to make a judgement call on whether he’ll be involved and capable of any minutes tomorrow.” McKenna, who now has a fully fit squad, says Ball being ready to play was among the reasons which meant he was prepared to allow Rekeem Harper to move out on loan to Exeter. “That was part of it,” he added. “Not necessarily the only reason but we certainly couldn’t let anybody else leave in the midfield area after Idris left until Dominic was back fit. “And when he was and the offer was there and it was something that Rekeem wanted to pursue, we were more able to facilitate that.”

