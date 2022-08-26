McKenna: We'll Make Sure We're Ready For All Barnsley's Threats

Friday, 26th Aug 2022 16:11 Town boss Kieran McKenna says there has been no special focus on the threat posed by former striker James Norwood ahead of Saturday’s home game against his new club Barnsley. Norwood was released by the Blues at the end of last season following three years at the club in which he scored 28 goals in 57 starts and 29 sub appearances. The 31-year-old is yet to score for the Tykes in three starts and three sub appearances. Asked whether Norwood and how to defend against him has been a particular talking point in training this week, McKenna said: “Not really, the build-up’s been as normal. We don’t focus too much on individuals in the other team early in the week, we tend to focus more on the general strategies and principles that the game will bring. “And then, as it comes a little bit closer to the game, tomorrow morning we’ll look a little more at the opposition players individually and the areas that they like to get in and what they like to do. “We’ll follow that process as normal and make sure we’re ready for all of Barnsley’s threats and they have quite a few.” Was it a tough decision to release the former Tranmere man? “I think with all players who leave a football club you try and do it in the right way, you try and do it for the right reasons. “I like to take my time and consider all the different aspects that would be important to us. “James was someone who had performed well in my time here at the club and who I had a good relationship with off the pitch and contributed to the dressing room in my time. “We were obviously sad in a way to see him go but also it was the decision that was made for the right reasons, for us and for the player, and we wish him the best for his season at Barnsley, but hopefully not this Saturday.”

Photo: Matchday Images



