U21s Beat Hull to Maintain Unbeaten Start

Friday, 26th Aug 2022 17:10 Town’s U21s continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 4-2 victory against Hull City at Bent Lane on Friday afternoon. Harley Curtis’s opener was soon cancelled out by two strikes from the visitors, but Jack Manly levelled before half-time and then put the Blues ahead in the second half, before a late penalty from Matt Ward (pictured) secured the three points. John McGreal’s side started on the front foot and Manly blazed over before winger Jesse Nwabueze saw his shot gathered by Tigers keeper Tom Macauley soon after. Curtis then put the young Blues ahead on 24. Albie Armin - who was playing in an unfamiliar central midfield role - played an inviting ball forwards that the striker beat Macauley to and although his initial effort bounced off the bar, Curtis managed to hook the ball over the line from close range. Hull equalised just three minutes later though when a ball across the box was confidently met by a first-time finish from left-back Jake Leake. Town rather lost their way after this quickfire response from the visitors and Sincere Hall added a second for the Tigers five minutes before the break with another good strike. However, Manly grabbed his first of the game just before the interval after bursting forward and breaking free from a number of attempted fouls, and firing a shot low into the bottom corner. Manly’s free-kick from the right was flicked goalbound by Armin on 49 but Macauley just about managed to tip the ball over his bar, shortly before Zanda Siziba flashed a shot high and wide from the edge of the box. Siziba was fouled on the left side just before the hour mark – an incident which ultimately led to his substitution through injury – and Manly stepped up to score a clever free-kick by beating the keeper at his near post from out wide. The goal seemed to settle Town down again and they went on to control much of the play in the second half with numerous chances created to extend the lead. Brooklyn Kabongolo nodded Callum Page’s corner just wide, before Macauley made a fine diving save to push a Cameron Stewart header away from another set piece. With four minutes remaining, another burst forward from energetic sub Ward led to him drawing a foul from Hall and he stepped up to beat Macauley from the spot. There was still time for Ward to tee-up the impressive Ash Boatswain, who crashed a shot off the far post and the rebound cannoned off a visiting defender and hit the bar before the ball was eventually cleared. The Blues, who were watched by first-team manager Kieran McKenna, following his lunchtime press conference, and most of his coaching staff during the second half, recovered well from their first-half setback, and ended up deserving the three points. Manly took his goals well and thrived in the number 10 role, while Boatswain and Ward both caught the eye with good performances after the break. U21s: Hayes, Agbaje, Hudson, Alexander (c), Kabongolo, Stewart, Siziba (Ward 60), Armin, Curtis (Boatswain 46), Manly (F Barbrook 74), Nwabueze (Page 74). Unused: Williamson.

Photo: Action Images



