Venus, Norwood, Sheehan and Australian Blues on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 26th Aug 2022 18:06 Blues legend Mark Venus, former Town and current Barnsley striker James Norwood, Tractor Girls manager Joe Sheehan and the Australian Blues will be the guests on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk (12-2pm). Stand-in host Connor Bennett will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham. Venus was a member of the Town team which beat the Tykes 4-2 in the 2000 play-off final at Wembley to claim a place in the Premier League and was also among the scorers as Town thrashed the South Yorkshiremen 6-1 at Portman Road in the Blues' final fixture of August earlier in the season. Norwood, back at Portman Road for the first time since his departure in May, spoke to the show earlier in the week ahead of Saturday’s game against his new side, claiming “certain parts of the club didn't want me there”. Sheehan, whose Tractor Girls were beaten 3-0 at home by Portsmouth in their opening fixture last season, will also be in the studio talking about the campaign ahead for his team. The Australasian Branch of the Supporters Club are in Derby Down Under action and we'll hear from their chairman Ed Parker and Toby Osman, the son of Blues' legend Russell, who will be playing in the game. Will table-topping Town beat the Tykes? Will Norwood get on the scoresheet against his old club? Can the Tractor Girls get back to winning ways on Sunday? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Connor’s Twitter, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

