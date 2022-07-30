Simpson Huddersfield Switch Imminent

Saturday, 27th Aug 2022 10:54

Tyreece Simpson’s move to Huddersfield Town is close to being confirmed with the Terriers appearing to have inadvertently posted a video of an in-house post-signing interview with the striker on YouTube.

Fans of the Championship club spotted the video, which was subsequently removed by the club.

TWTD reported earlier this month that the 20-year-old was set to join the Terriers with discussions between the clubs having been ongoing for some weeks.

Last week reports claimed a fee had been agreed but, as we reported, there was still some work to do regarding the particulars of the deal and also personal terms.

Those matters have evidently been tied up and we understand formal confirmation of the long-anticipated switch is expected in the next couple of days.

TYREECE IS A TERRIER! | PLAYER INTERVIEW | Tyreece Simpson speaks to HTT... https://t.co/PPkIBEe7C8 via @YouTube@fwilcock7 — Htafc Dreams (@HtafcDream) August 27, 2022

Towards the end of last season, Simpson, who scored 11 goals during a successful loan spell at Swindon in the first half of 2021/22, told the Blues he wanted to move on this summer having turned down the offer of a new contract in January.

In May, Town took up a one-year option on his previous deal in order to secure a fee which was likely to be higher than the training compensation they would otherwise have received.

Luton, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and today’s opponents Barnsley all showed interest during the close season and Town turned down a number of offers for the academy product with clubs not matching their asking price which was understood to be £600,000.

It’s understood the Blues will receive a fee of £500,000 paid over a number of seasons plus top-ups potentially taking the move into seven figures and with the deal including a sell-on clause.

Simpson made two senior starts and five sub appearances for the Blues without scoring. This season, the frontman hasn't featured for Town at any level.





Photo: Matchday Images

SlippinJimmyJuan added 11:08 - Aug 27

Must have been talking about the goalposts when the Giants play. 0

oldelsworthyfan added 11:09 - Aug 27

Someone who does not want to play for the club that nurtured him.

Goodbye. 5

Suffolkboy added 11:13 - Aug 27

Hope the’ confidence ‘ factor doesn’t prove to be overblown ; best of luck ,but shame no way to stay proved possible.

COYB 0

Saxonblue74 added 11:21 - Aug 27

Good, be glad when he's gone. With so much talk about the unity within the squad and the club as a whole we don't need him kicking around. Congratulations to his Mr 10%er! 3

Powrigan added 11:32 - Aug 27

Good Riddance!!



Will be fun following his path to obscurity. 1

Churchman added 11:38 - Aug 27

Good luck to him and farewell. Glad he’s managed to get his dream move to a massive club.



Personally, I’m glad he’s gone. He may prove to be the new Ronaldo, but I only want people at this club who want to be here. I don’t care who they are. 2

tivo added 11:39 - Aug 27

Good riddance :) 2

Ipswichbusiness added 11:45 - Aug 27

On 13 August this year Huddersfield played at home and attracted a crowd of 18,614. On the same day we played at home and had a crowd of more than 23,000. Hopefully, we will be in the Championship next year.



Nonetheless, I wish him well for his future career. 0