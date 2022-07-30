Simpson Huddersfield Switch Imminent
Saturday, 27th Aug 2022 10:54
Tyreece Simpson’s move to Huddersfield Town is close to being confirmed with the Terriers appearing to have inadvertently posted a video of an in-house post-signing interview with the striker on YouTube.
Fans of the Championship club spotted the video, which was subsequently removed by the club.
TWTD reported earlier this month that the 20-year-old was set to join the Terriers with discussions between the clubs having been ongoing for some weeks.
Last week reports claimed a fee had been agreed but, as we reported, there was still some work to do regarding the particulars of the deal and also personal terms.
Those matters have evidently been tied up and we understand formal confirmation of the long-anticipated switch is expected in the next couple of days.
Towards the end of last season, Simpson, who scored 11 goals during a successful loan spell at Swindon in the first half of 2021/22, told the Blues he wanted to move on this summer having turned down the offer of a new contract in January.
In May, Town took up a one-year option on his previous deal in order to secure a fee which was likely to be higher than the training compensation they would otherwise have received.
Luton, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and today’s opponents Barnsley all showed interest during the close season and Town turned down a number of offers for the academy product with clubs not matching their asking price which was understood to be £600,000.
It’s understood the Blues will receive a fee of £500,000 paid over a number of seasons plus top-ups potentially taking the move into seven figures and with the deal including a sell-on clause.
Simpson made two senior starts and five sub appearances for the Blues without scoring. This season, the frontman hasn't featured for Town at any level.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Shrewsbury Town - 20/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We couldn't have asked for a better a start!
Viewpoint: Forest Green Rovers - 06/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
First three points on the board but we don't make it comfortable for ourselves.
Viewpoint: Bolton Wanderers 30/07/22 by scants_itfc_88
So another season of high hopes and expectations has begun. We always say ‘something’ feels different as we go into a new season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]