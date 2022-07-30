Burns, Edmundson and Ladapo Return

Saturday, 27th Aug 2022 14:35

Wes Burns, George Edmundson and Freddie Ladapo return to the Blues’ starting line-up for this afternoon’s game at home to Barnsley.

Burns is back at right wing-back after a groin injury with Kane Vincent-Young dropping to the bench.

Edmundson returns on the left of the centre of the defence with Cameron Burgess among the subs.

Ladapo starts as the number nine with Tyreece John-Jules dropping behind him alongside Conor Chaplin with Marcus Harness on the bench.

Summer signing Dominic Ball is in the matchday 18 for the first time following his ankle injury.

For Barnsley, Jordan Helliwell replaces Robbie Cundy and starts at right wing-back with Jordan Williams switching to the right side of their back three.

Former Town loanee Luke Thomas is in the XI, while ex-Blues striker James Norwood is on the bench.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, John-Jules, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Ball, Aluko, Harness, Jackson.

Barnsley: Collins, Williams, Styles, Kitching, Andersen (c), Benson, Thomas, Helliwell, Aitchison, Cole, Connell. Subs: Walton, Norwood, McCarthy, Oduor, Cundy, Tedic, Wolfe. Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).





