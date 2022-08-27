Ipswich Town 1-1 Barnsley - Half-Time

Saturday, 27th Aug 2022 16:02 Conor Chaplin netted a superb free-kick against his old club but Jack Aitchison levelled to leave the scoreline between the Blues and Barnsley 1-1 at half-time. Wes Burns, George Edmundson and Freddie Ladapo returned to the Blues’ starting line-up with the Welshman at right wing-back following his groin injury with Kane Vincent-Young dropping to the bench. Edmundson returned on the left of the central defensive three with Cameron Burgess among the subs. Ladapo started as the number nine with Tyreece John-Jules dropping behind him alongside Chaplin with Marcus Harness on the bench. Summer signing Dominic Ball was in the matchday 18 for the first time following his ankle injury. For Barnsley, Jordan Helliwell replaced Robbie Cundy and started at right wing-back with Jordan Williams switching to the right side of their back three. Former Town loanee Luke Thomas was in the XI, while ex-Blues striker James Norwood was on the bench. Ahead of kick-off, Barnsley took a knee but Town remained standing as has been the case in recent games. Luca Connell sliced the game’s first shot well wide from 25 yards in the second minute, then Thomas brought the ball in from the left before hitting a deflected effort which Blues keeper Christian Walton claimed confidently.

Town soon began to get their passing going and in the fourth minute, following a long spell of possession, skipper Sam Morsy threaded a pass into the area for Chaplin, but the forward’s first touch let him down and Tykes’ keeper Brad Collins was able to slide in and grab ahead of him. On nine, Janoi Donacien was played in down the right by Evans, following a long kick by Walton which reached Burns, and the centre-half sent over a cross which was cleared. The loose ball reached Luke Woolfenden, who brought it forward and crossed towards the far post where John-Jules nodded back towards Ladapo, who collided with keeper Collins as he looked to hook home. Referee Stephen Martin gave a foul and Collins and Helliwell both underwent treatment for knocks received during the attack. Applause rang around the ground from both sets of fans and also some of the players as the clock hit the 10-minute mark, in memory of Lilly Ann Allen, a baby girl who passed away earlier this month aged only 10 weeks. In the 16th minute Helliwell was forced off by his earlier injury and was replaced by Clarke Oduor. Those stoppages and a couple of subsequent free-kicks led to Town losing their momentum somewhat as the match reached the 20-minute mark. There was an anxious moment for Blues supporters when Walton just about chopped his way past two Barnsley attackers in his area before giving the ball away on the right but Burns forced it out of play. In the 27th minute Burns made a strong run in from the right before being felled five yards outside the area by Connell. And from the resultant free-kick, the Blues went in front. Burns and Chaplin stood over the ball but it was the former Barnsley man who took the kick and curled a brilliant shot around the wall and into the corner of the net to Collins’s right before celebrating by the tunnel. It was Chaplin’s third goal of the season, and second in two games, and the best of the trio. But Town’s lead only lasted six minutes. On 33, Barnsley were awarded a free-kick for handball against Evans, somewhat harshly. The set piece was smashed into the wall, but in the aftermath the ball was played out to the right, Connell crossed and Jack Aitchison stooped to nod across Walton and into the corner of the net. The Town support made their frustration with the referee’s decision to give Barnsley a free-kick known as the Blues started the business of looking to restore their lead. On 41 Chaplin hit an audacious effort over from the right corner of the penalty area, then Barnsley were forced into their second change of the game, midfielder Josh Benson having picked up an injury which had required earlier treatment. Matty Wolfe took over. The Tykes, defending in numbers, were frustrating the Blues, who began to take complete control as the game moved into injury time with the visitors unable to get out of their half. Town felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Davis was brought down by Thomas having tricked his way past the winger. Certainly there looked to be no contact made with the ball and Davis appeared hurt by the challenge before being able to continue. Just before the whistle, the former Leeds man burst away on the left before hitting a low shot across the face, which Collins palmed wide. Referee Martin was booed off as he made his way towards the tunnel, more for the free-kick which led to the Barnsley goal than the lack of a penalty decision. The Blues had started well but the game had gone through a frustrating stop-start spell before Chaplin’s excellent free-kick had given them the lead. Town will be frustrated to have conceded so soon afterwards with the Barnsley free-kick questionable. In the latter stages of the half, the Blues started to get more firmly in control and make inroads into the massed ranks of the Tykes’ defence. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, John-Jules, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Ball, Aluko, Harness, Jackson. Barnsley: Collins, Williams, Styles, Kitching, Andersen (c), Benson (Wolfe 41), Thomas, Helliwell (Oduor 16), Aitchison, Cole, Connell. Subs: Walton, Norwood, McCarthy, Cundy, Tedic. Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).

