Blues Among Clubs Linked With Loan Move For Forest Winger Mighten

Sunday, 28th Aug 2022 14:35 Town are reported to be among a number of clubs to have made loan offers to Nottingham Forest regarding winger Alex Mighten. According to the Edinburgh Evening News, the Blues, Hearts and Sheffield Wednesday have made loan approaches for the 20-year-old with the Owls in advanced talks and the favourites to make the signing before the transfer window closes on Thursday. Mighten was born in Hartford, Connecticut during his father Eddie’s time working in the US with ESPN. His family returned to the UK when he was three and he grew up in Nottingham. Having spent time with local side Arnold Town, he joined Forest’s youth set-up where he came through the ranks with support from his godfather Des Walker and ex-Town striker David Johnson. Mighten, who has played for England at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U20 levels, has made 21 senior starts and 45 sub appearances for Forest, scoring four times. Town boss Kieran McKenna said on Friday that the Blues could add a couple of players to their squad before the deadline. The Blues have been looking for another striker all window - with long-time target George Hirst still among a number of players on the list for that role - while another forward is likely to be the other area where Town are looking to strengthen having looked to sign former loanee Bersant Celina earlier in the summer. “I think I’m comfortable with what we have. We had 20 outfielders training today, everybody fit, pretty much doubled up for each position and that’s a pretty good place to be,” McKenna said. “But on the other side, I don’t feel that the squad is too big. I think there are probably bigger squads out there, but at minute we’ve got everybody fit and available so it leaves us in a good position. “I do think we still have scope for one or two more, it’s not about adding bodies at this stage, it’s about adding little pieces of quality or something a bit different which might add to the squad. “But that’s something that we’re still working on and have worked on and if it happens and the right player’s available and we can get in the door before Thursday, then great. And if it doesn’t happen, I think we’ve got a really strong squad and a really good spirit and a lot of good things in the building that we’ll look to continue to build on.” Town currently have 18 players who qualify for their 22-man EFL squad which includes everyone aside from goalkeepers and those aged under 21.

Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Rimsy added 15:07 - Aug 28

Can't say I know anything about him, but would'nt say a winger is anywhere near the top of our list of prioroities. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments