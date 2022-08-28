U18s Lose at Crewe
Sunday, 28th Aug 2022 14:59
Town’s U18s suffered their first defeat of the season when they were beaten 2-0 at Crewe Alexandra yesterday.
The young Blues had won their opening two fixtures and are fifth in Professional Development League Two South but equal on points with the four sides above them.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]