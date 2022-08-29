Vincent-Young: Opportunity For Players to Showcase Themselves

Monday, 29th Aug 2022 13:33 Kane Vincent-Young will use tomorrow’s opening game in the Papa John’s Trophy at Portman Road as an opportunity to stake his claim for a more regular place in manager Kieran McKenna’s starting line-up. The versatile former Tottenham youngster, who is in his fourth season as a Town player after his move along the A12 from Colchester in August 2019, has only started one of the team’s six league games – the 3-0 win at Shrewsbury – this term and been used as a substitute in a further three. With the Blues still unbeaten and only being kept off the top of the table by Portsmouth on goals scored, the task for fringe players to force their way into the side has rarely been more difficult – but 26-year-old Vincent-Young is certainly up for the challenge. Asked how important the Papa John’s Trophy could be to Town this season, he replied: “With the squad we have everybody wants and needs to play so this competition gives players an opportunity to showcase themselves and try to get into the side for league games. “It’s not only a chance to play, but also show the manager what we can bring to the team if he selects us. Also, it would be great to have a run in a cup competition because it has a Wembley final and the fans would love it. Of course, the priority is to win promotion and we all want that, but any cup run would also be welcome and I think we have a big enough and good enough squad to cope with the extra games.” When it was pointed out to him that both Wigan and Rotherham, who claimed League One’s automatic promotion places last season, had also reached the semi-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy, Vincent-Young added: “Exactly, so it could bode well. It’s also good for the momentum that you can gain from winning on a regular basis, continuing the good habits and providing an opportunity for players to get vital minutes of match action.” The Londoner has clocked up 43 appearances and two goals in all competitions since arriving from Colchester just over three years ago, having netted four times in 126 outings for the U’s after joining them following his release by Spurs after a short spell in non-league with Banbury. He was close to making it three goals for Town in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Barnsley, only being denied by a brilliant save from Tykes keeper Brad Collins, who flew to his right and clawed away Vincent-Young’s stoppage-time header as McKenna’s men tried everything to clinch all three points. “You know, I really thought it was going in,” he recalled. “But as I went to wheel away and celebrate, I saw the keeper get his hand to it. I hope one will go in soon because I’ve really been pushing hard when I’ve had the chance. “I also thought I might score at Shrewsbury the previous week when I had an early chance. Sam [Morsy] found me on the right with a great pass and when I was about to shoot I was brought down. I didn’t even get the penalty and people have said it was one of the most blatant they have ever seen. “What can I say? Maybe it was because it was so early in the game and the ref was afraid to make the decision, I don’t know. All I can do is keep trying to get into the same areas. On Saturday it was the header near the end. Hopefully there will be other opportunities coming along soon and one of them will actually go in.” Vincent-Young showed the predatory instincts of a striker as he threw himself at Lee Evans’s cross and he genuinely doesn’t mind where he plays for the club. He added: “I don’t mind where the manager wants me to play. I’ll go on and do a job in any position. It’s just about being ready to help the team when you are called upon. “It was frustrating that we only took one point on Saturday. We put in a really strong performance and pushed and pushed to get the winner but it wasn’t to be, although we still have momentum going forward. “But we’re only six games into the season and nothing’s decided yet. We have to take it game by game and try to keep turning in the performances and putting points on the board. “When you look at the overall picture it’s still very positive. We’re still unbeaten and Portsmouth are only keeping us off the top on goals scored. To have 14 points from a possible 18 is still a strong start to the season. “I worked really hard over the summer and it’s good to get some reward for it in the shape of minutes on the pitch and useful game time. It’s a squad game and if we’re going to achieve anything this season all the lads need to be on board. “We have quality in every area and everybody wants to make a contribution. With five subs this season there is plenty of scope for players to be involved beyond what was possible before the new rule was introduced.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Beattiesballbag added 13:57 - Aug 29

Getting back to his best, like when he first arrived. I think he looks more of an assett getting forward than defending , as well as the blatant penalty didn't he have another good effort saved at Shrewsbury ? 0

