Vincent-Young: As Strong as I've Known It at This Club

Monday, 29th Aug 2022 14:07 Kane Vincent-Young has confirmed the belief within the Town squad that promotion is a realistic target this season and believes it can be attributed to the strength of the squad assembled by manager Kieran McKenna. “It’s as strong as I’ve known it at this club,” said Vincent-Young, a likely starter at Portman Road tomorrow when Town play their first game in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy competition against League Two outfit Northampton, with Cambridge United and Arsenal U21 their other group rivals. “Without a doubt, 100 per cent, we have a brilliant, tight-knit group with everybody getting on well, whether it’s on the pitch or off it. We’re all ready to run and fight for each other. It comes from the top with the manager and his staff and it’s a really nice bunch of lads. “We’d like to go all the way this season and I don’t think that’s any secret. How far can we go? We’ll have to wait and see where it takes us but we’ve made a good, positive start. We have the belief, that’s for sure, that we can continue it. “The only pressure we are under comes from the expectation we have set ourselves. We’re good players and we not only need to cope with the pressure but also enjoy it because of the rewards that it brings to be a successful team.” Vincent-Young’s immediate aim is to try to play his way into contention for a regular place in McKenna’s starting line-up and an impressive showing against the Cobblers would be a good way to catch the manager’s attention. One feature of McKenna’s tenure is how he isn’t afraid to change a winning team and how the players being introduced, perhaps to the surprise of some supporters, have consistently shown themselves capable of seamlessly making the switch. Vincent-Young said: “We work a lot on it in training and we know exactly what is expected of us if we are coming into the side. We all understand our roles and responsibilities as players. That’s why it looks so good when players drop out and others come into their positions. “I’d love to earn a run in the side and although it’s difficult because we have such a strong squad I’m here to compete for a regular place. At the same time, of course, I’m here to support whoever is in the team and all I can do is to work hard from Monday to Friday and hope that I am doing enough to get a chance and then, when it comes along, make sure I take it.” Last week Janoi Donacien, whose role on the right of a three-man back line Vincent-Young could occupy tomorrow, stressed the importance of McKenna’s detailed preparations in advance of every fixture and how the players are totally invested in the procedure. Vincent-Young added: “Janoi was spot-on. It’s a bit like going back to school. There is a hell of a lot of detail but it’s only a good thing. We all need to understand what is expected of us out on the pitch and if we work on it every day, as we do in training, it’s a learning process and one that’s really enjoyable. “I’m all for learning and improvement. I’m still learning new things about the game all the time and I don’t think there is anyone better qualified than the manager to teach us. The results show what we are achieving.” The player’s role has evolved under McKenna and he added: “I was right-back in a back four when I first arrived and it is different now to what it was then. It has changed because a new manager came in with different ideas and it’s a case of adapting and understanding what he wants from me and doing it out on the pitch.” Tomorrow’s game provides an opportunity for McKenna to take a closer look at some of the academy graduates who are pushing for promotion to the senior squad. Vincent-Young said: “Since I’ve been here there have been a number of young boys who have played their way into contention and at the moment Cam (Humphreys) is probably the one that’s closest. “But there are others getting closer all the time and with an eye on the future I would say it’s in safe hands.” Vincent-Young also took time to praise the Town fans, adding: “They have been fantastic, both home and away. It never ceases to amaze me that we go away and sometimes we have almost as many fans as the home side. “It’s unbelievable and it’s our job to make sure we encourage them with our performances and results to maintain that incredible level of support, which helps us enormously.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments