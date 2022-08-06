Ball and Keogh Make Debuts Against Cobblers

Tuesday, 30th Aug 2022 19:06 Dominic Ball and Richard Keogh are handed their expected debuts as Blues boss Kieran McKenna makes 11 changes for this evening’s Papa John’s Trophy tie against Northampton Town at Portman Road. Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Keogh in the back three alongside Kane Vincent-Young and Cameron Burgess with Kyle Edwards and Greg Leigh the wing-backs. Ball joins Cameron Humphreys in the centre of midfield with stand-in skipper Sone Aluko and Marcus Harness behind lone central striker Kayden Jackson. Nick Hayes is the sub keeper, while U21s captain Fraser Alexander is also on the bench. Northampton make six changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Doncaster at the weekend. Akin Odimayo makes his full debut, while Josh Eppiah is not yet ready for a return. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Burgess, Edwards, Ball, Humphreys, Leigh, Aluko (c), Harness, Jackson. Subs: Hayes, Edmundson, Morsy, Alexander, Chaplin, John-Jules, Ladapo. Northampton: Maxted, Fox, Appere, Hylton, Pinnock, McWilliams (c), Bowie, Lintott, Odimayo, Haynes, Dyche. Subs: Leonard, Koiki, Tomlinson, Abimbola, Ngwa, Cross, Dadge. Referee: Tom Reeves (Birmingham).

BossMan added 19:11 - Aug 30

Harness has made as good a start to life at Portman Road as any of us could have hoped for so must count himself unlucky to be in the need of minutes group. Hopefully he will shine and nudge the manager for Saturday. Very strong line up for us 2

timkatieadamitfc added 19:15 - Aug 30

Yes bossman I agree, drop your top scorer and after morsy your best player and play him in a game like this 🙄 doesn’t make sense 3

hyperbrit added 19:16 - Aug 30

very good run out for players who need more pitch time.. It puts what otherwise could be a silly trophy to good use 1

Dissboyitfc added 19:19 - Aug 30

Still a strong looking team! Expecting a comfortable win tonight, 0

WeWereZombies added 19:22 - Aug 30

Despite Bowie being in the Northampton team this still looks like a god awful small affair... 2

ellaandred added 19:30 - Aug 30

So many chchchanges 2

braveblue added 19:34 - Aug 30

14 points out of 18 does make sense. Trust the manager!!!!! 1

jas0999 added 19:40 - Aug 30

Agree with KM … this competition is about minutes. That said, home game against a league two club. Should be a comfortable win with this team which is very strong. 0

mike added 19:48 - Aug 30

No chat room tonight?? 1

