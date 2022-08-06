Ball and Keogh Make Debuts Against Cobblers
Tuesday, 30th Aug 2022 19:06
Dominic Ball and Richard Keogh are handed their expected debuts as Blues boss Kieran McKenna makes 11 changes for this evening’s Papa John’s Trophy tie against Northampton Town at Portman Road.
Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Keogh in the back three alongside Kane Vincent-Young and Cameron Burgess with Kyle Edwards and Greg Leigh the wing-backs.
Ball joins Cameron Humphreys in the centre of midfield with stand-in skipper Sone Aluko and Marcus Harness behind lone central striker Kayden Jackson.
Nick Hayes is the sub keeper, while U21s captain Fraser Alexander is also on the bench.
Northampton make six changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Doncaster at the weekend. Akin Odimayo makes his full debut, while Josh Eppiah is not yet ready for a return.
Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Burgess, Edwards, Ball, Humphreys, Leigh, Aluko (c), Harness, Jackson. Subs: Hayes, Edmundson, Morsy, Alexander, Chaplin, John-Jules, Ladapo.
Northampton: Maxted, Fox, Appere, Hylton, Pinnock, McWilliams (c), Bowie, Lintott, Odimayo, Haynes, Dyche. Subs: Leonard, Koiki, Tomlinson, Abimbola, Ngwa, Cross, Dadge. Referee: Tom Reeves (Birmingham).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Barnsley - 27/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
It's a game we should have won, but there is no need for panic!
Viewpoint: Shrewsbury Town - 20/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We couldn't have asked for a better a start!
Viewpoint: Forest Green Rovers - 06/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
First three points on the board but we don't make it comfortable for ourselves.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]