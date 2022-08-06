Hirst Set to Join Blackburn on Loan

Tuesday, 30th Aug 2022 19:28

Leicester City striker George Hirst is reportedly set to join Blackburn Rovers on loan.

The Blues spent much of the summer chasing the 23-year-old frontman with a view to signing him on a permanent basis, however, last week it emerged that the Foxes are keen to tie him to a new deal and send him out on loan to the Championship with his current contract up next summer.

Now, according to Football Insider, has been at Ewood Park today to undergo a medical ahead of a loan switch.

TWTD reported in July that the Blues, who had had at least one offer turned down by Leicester, were facing opposition from Championship clubs, primarily Blackburn.

While continuing to maintain a watching brief regarding Hirst, Town have turned their attention elsewhere more recently as they look to add to their squad before Thursday’s deadline.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨



- Leicester City striker George Hirst has undergone a medical at Blackburn Rovers today. 📠



- The 23-year-old is set to complete a loan move to Ewood Park. 🔜https://t.co/jzxjpIj25E#Rovers #LCFC pic.twitter.com/hFkurhSrCY — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) August 30, 2022

Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Macauley Bonne is again being linked with a return to Portman Road from QPR with Shrewsbury and Bolton also said to be keen.

As reported previously, Bonne has been among those on the Blues’ list of potential striker signings this summer with QPR manager Michael Beales having said the West Londoners would be prepared to allow him to move on this summer.

Town appear to be aiming to sign two players before the window closes with a striker looking the priority.

QPR plan to send Macauley Bonne out on loan amid strong interest from League One clubs. Ipswich, Shrewsbury and Bolton are among those keen on the striker #bwfc #itfc #salop — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 30, 2022





Photo: Matchday Images

CaptainAhab added 19:31 - Aug 30

Oh well, at least that ends that one then 1

broseleyblue added 19:32 - Aug 30

Oh dear. A disappointment. 0

ArnieM added 19:34 - Aug 30

But is he actually “ that” good anyway ? 1

OwainG1992 added 19:34 - Aug 30

Ahh well.

We move on.

Not too fussed.

I gotta be honest I'd happy with Bonne. 1

jas0999 added 19:36 - Aug 30

Disappointing. Hopefully we have a plan B. A permanent signing. It’s really nice that we have just one loan. Someone who helps the squad. We don’t want three or four.



A lot of talk regarding Bonne. Seems more likely now. He will need to do a lot better than his one goal since November. 0

Marcus added 19:40 - Aug 30

Bonne is a strange one. Did really well then suddenly seized up. Needs a bit of a confidence boost, perhaps. Could well do really well for us if he can be the player we had at the start of the season. 1

Karlosfandangal added 19:44 - Aug 30

Marcus



Agree I think Bonne had other things on his mind when the goals dried up.

100% effort but not on his game as early in the season.



Hope we don’t panic buy a striker but get someone who can get us goals now and in the Championship. 0