Hirst Set to Join Blackburn on Loan
Tuesday, 30th Aug 2022 19:28
Leicester City striker George Hirst is reportedly set to join Blackburn Rovers on loan.
The Blues spent much of the summer chasing the 23-year-old frontman with a view to signing him on a permanent basis, however, last week it emerged that the Foxes are keen to tie him to a new deal and send him out on loan to the Championship with his current contract up next summer.
Now, according to Football Insider, has been at Ewood Park today to undergo a medical ahead of a loan switch.
TWTD reported in July that the Blues, who had had at least one offer turned down by Leicester, were facing opposition from Championship clubs, primarily Blackburn.
While continuing to maintain a watching brief regarding Hirst, Town have turned their attention elsewhere more recently as they look to add to their squad before Thursday’s deadline.
Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Macauley Bonne is again being linked with a return to Portman Road from QPR with Shrewsbury and Bolton also said to be keen.
As reported previously, Bonne has been among those on the Blues’ list of potential striker signings this summer with QPR manager Michael Beales having said the West Londoners would be prepared to allow him to move on this summer.
Town appear to be aiming to sign two players before the window closes with a striker looking the priority.
