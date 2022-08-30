Mowbray Confirmed Sunderland Boss

Tuesday, 30th Aug 2022 23:51 Former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray has been confirmed the new head coach of Sunderland following Alex Neil’s departure for Stoke City. Mowbray has been out of work since leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season and was widely tipped for the role having been spotted at the Stadium of Light at the weekend. He has signed a two-year deal with his regular assistant Mark Venus expected to join him on Wearside. Mowbray said: “I grew up in the North East and I always remember my experiences at Roker Park with great fondness – the emotion, passion and size of Sunderland AFC. “This is a huge opportunity to continue the good work that has taken place over the past two years and I hope the supporters can see that this football club is on its way back. “It is a journey – I’ve just come from Blackburn Rovers and like here, it was a rebuilding process – but we want to win and we will be aggressive. “The players must understand what they are fighting for because they are the standard-bearers for the city and win, lose or draw, we must ensure those who come to watch us see a team that gives everything in every game.” Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We have absolute clarity in the principles by which we are working and believe Tony is best placed to support our continued growth as a club. “We have great admiration for the work that he has undertaken in previous roles and throughout our process, he was able to clearly evidence his alignment to our ambitions. “He has the personal values that we want to promote and that our supporters will naturally respect, whilst also possessing a strong understanding of the region and the people we represent. “We have an abundance of enthusiasm, energy and ideas at the club and I have no doubt that Tony’s influence will go far beyond the field of play.”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



arc added 00:07 - Aug 31

Great appointment for them. Good luck, Mogga! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments