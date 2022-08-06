Keogh: It Was Worth the Wait

Wednesday, 31st Aug 2022 10:51 No Town academy product can have waited as long for his Blues debut as Richard Keogh, who made his bow during last night’s 6-0 thrashing of Northampton in the Papa Johns Trophy. Keogh, 36, was with Town as a schoolboy before being released in 2001 aged 15. The Republic of Ireland international’s career eventually took off at Bristol City following a spell at Stoke and then he spent a long spell at Derby. He joined the Blues for a nominal fee from Blackpool last month while recovering from a groin problem suffered in pre-season and hadn’t featured until last night when he finally made his very long-awaited Town debut. Asked whether it was worth the wait, he laughed: “Oh yes, it was quite surreal, to be honest, just coming out for the warm-up and having the kit on and stuff. All the memories came flooding back. “To play an actual competitive game for the club, it’s been 21 years since I was last here, so I’ve waited 21 years to make my debut but I finally got there in the end. “Great night, great performance from the team, it couldn’t have gone any better really.” The Harlow-born central defender says he didn’t play at Portman Road during his previous spell at the club. “Never, we used to train here and go into the dressing rooms, but never actually played here. Watched games. I remember the teams, it’s just crazy how football works sometimes, you come full circle,” he reflected. “Obviously I’ve played against Ipswich a lot of times but it’s not the same, is it? I always enjoyed coming back to Portman Road because I’ve got an affiliation with the club. I just wanted to perform well when I played here with other teams, but to actually play for Ipswich now is a dream come true really.” He admits he felt his chance of joining Town had gone: “I think you do. There’s been a couple of times when potentially it could have happened before but for whatever reason it didn’t. “I suppose when you come into the twilight years of your career you probably don’t think it’s going to happen, but I think the project suits me and I think that’s why I’m here and I really like the manager, the conversation I had with the manager was a big pull for me in coming here. “Like I say, when the opportunity came up, it was a bit of a no-brainer for me really, I wanted to be part of it and with the affiliation I had. “I enjoyed my time at Blackpool, but for me there was only going to be one winner really and I’m just glad that it could happen and I’m glad I’m here now and I can’t wait to keep playing and performing.”

Keogh, who was a ballboy during his time as an academy youngster, played alongside his Portman Road hero. “Marcus Stewart, and I actually played with Stewie at Bristol City, it’s mental really!” he recalled. “I was at Wembley when they beat Barnsley in the play-offs, that was a great day. Just great times, a great team. Stewie, Finidi George, Pablo Couñago, you’re testing me now! John McGreal, I still speak to John now. “It’s crazy, you’re a young kid and you’re watching it and at the time your dream is to play and it’s taken me 21 years to finally do it but I think all the experience has got me to this point and it’s nice that I can finally do it and hopefully there’s many more to come.” He says he’s been looking forward to finally getting out on the pitch following his move: “Of course, but the plan was always to build up and to get the training under my belt to get a feel for not just the way we play but get a feel for the group and understand how they play as well, because I think that’s important. “The plan was always to get me up to speed on that front, but I felt really good, I felt good out there and the plan was always to play that number of minutes tonight. “Hopefully now I can build on that and I think I’ve shown tonight that during the season I’m going to be needed at some point and I’m willing to sacrifice and put forward for the team, and not just that help in any way I can with my teammates.” Keogh says he understands why manager Kieran McKenna was holding him back: “I think so. Every player wants to play, of course, but also there’s a bigger role for me and that’s about pushing the standards for the guys and helping in any way I can, but also contributing in games like tonight and throughout the season. “It’s a long season, we’re going to play loads of games, like tonight, Sone [Aluko]’s got a bit of a knock but there are going to be opportunities. “It’s about pushing the lads and the team’s performing really well. If I’m not in the team I’ll be supporting everyone and when I am in the team I’ll do my best to perform at the level I did tonight and be successful this season.” Despite being in the latter stages of his career, he still wants to play as often as possible. “I think every player wants to play, don’t they? “ he said. “But you’ve got to understand the bigger picture, it’s a squad game and I think the manager has shown that he will pick the team that he feels is best for the game coming up and the only way of doing that is maintaining standards, training well and, like the manager has said before to us, if you’re training well and performing well, then you give yourself every opportunity to come into the team. “I think if you look at tonight, 11 changes but everyone played really well, it was an Ipswich performance, you could say, we played how we want to play and that’s a credit to the manager and the coaching staff giving us those principles and the way we play, so when we do make changes, everyone can slot in and perform to a high level. “Credit to the guys, and it’s what you want. When you have a competitive squad and everyone pushing each other, it brings out the best in you. We’re in a good spot.” He says he enjoys being and influence on younger players: “I think naturally my role is that. It’s probably been my role throughout my career. It’s been as a captain or whatever. Whether I’m a captain on the pitch or not, I think naturally my personality is to try and help. “I want to give back and I’ve obviously been through a lot of experiences in football. I’ve seen a lot of these sort of pictures on the pitch, a lot more than the other guys, so it’s nice to give back. “I know the academy is good here, I came through it 20 years ago and I thought Cam Humphreys was brilliant tonight, I really like him, I think he’s a really great player and the other young lads came on, Fraser [Alexander] making his debut, it’s great for the football club. “I thought the whole team performed well. I thought Northampton, to be fair, came and tried to play but we showed our class, we took our chances and we played really well.” He says he’s capable of playing a lot of games if needed: “Of course. I wouldn’t be here if I couldn’t. Last year I played 30 games at a higher levels, I know I can perform physically. “There are going to be times when I’m going to have to be managed, naturally. I wouldn’t be here and I want to be available to be picked, but it’s about the bigger picture is us trying to have a successful season and it’s important for everyone to push each other and when we’re required to play, perform.” He believes there is a strong central defensive department at the club: “I think so, I think that’s a big reason why I’m here. The boys are great, I love working with them so far, it’s a great group, I’ve fitted in really well, I’ve really settled. “They’re a great group of young players and I just want to pass on my experience and if I can do that and make them better as well as when I’m playing alongside them, that’s what I want to do and that’s what I love doing.” Turning to the Papa Johns Trophy, Keogh says it would be good to have a run alongside the League One campaign. “I think so. If you look at other teams, Rotherham last year, they won it and got promoted,” he said. “I think winning breeds confidence, so whether it’s in a competition like this or not, if you keep winning then everything feels better. “I think it would be nice. Every game we play we’re going to try and win it, whether that’s in the league or a cup game. We’ll just keep going and when a game comes our way we’ll try and win it.” Having played in front of 5,000 last night, Keogh is looking forward to a Portman Road crowd of 20,000 plus in the league. “Listen, that’s why we’re in the game,” he continued. “Throughout my career, especially at Derby, I’ve played in front of similar sorts of crowds. “When you sacrifice so much when you’re young, these are the games and the stadiums you want to play in in front of 25, 30,000 fans. “I’ve been lucky to play in front of bigger crowds. I love the atmosphere, it’s great that they can come back, obviously Covid was difficult for everyone, playing in front of no fans was tough, I didn’t like it as much, being brutally honest. I love playing in front of fans and I think every player wants that.”

