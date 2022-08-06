Blues Eyeing Young Blade Osula

Wednesday, 31st Aug 2022 11:14 Town are understood to be showing interest in young Sheffield United striker William Osula ahead of the transfer window’s closure tomorrow evening at 11pm. The Blues are known to want to add another frontman to their ranks with a number 10 also believed to be a second target. According to Sun on Sunday journalist Alan Nixon, the Blues have made a late move to sign the 19-year-old Aarhus-born striker on loan, while Burton and Lincoln are also keen. Osula would be a surprise addition given his lack of experience, the 5ft 11in tall Denmark U19 international having made only five senior sub appearances for the Blades. Town are believed to have had a number of potential striking recruits under consideration in recent weeks as the chances of signing top target George Hirst diminished. The Leicester frontman is understood to be close to joining Blackburn on loan. Blues supporters may recall Osula scoring a first-half hat-trick against Town’s U23s in the Professional Development League Two play-off semi-final that his side won 4-0 at Bramall Lane in May 2021.

Photo: Matchday Images



DMDC added 11:27 - Aug 31

Blimey, we must be getting desperate. May as well have given Simpson what he wanted and given him a chance. Cant see the point to this one. 0

Counagoal added 11:37 - Aug 31

This screams desperate if a loan and cant see it being permanent as I have read Liverpool and Newcastle have shown an interest this summer. Would much prefer Bonne over this kid! 2

cressi added 11:37 - Aug 31

Those goals Jesus could have tried to save the ball going in 1

ringwoodblue added 11:45 - Aug 31

I think we should stick with what we have if this is the calibre of striker we are looking at. 0

Lightningboy added 12:14 - Aug 31

No - More - Loanees



Been there,done that...far too many times. 0

Europablue added 12:14 - Aug 31

If McKenna thinks he's good, then bring him in. 2

DashluvsITFC added 12:35 - Aug 31

I say take a punt on this lad if true and bring back bonne as well. Bonne will have a point to prove if he comes back and am sure will realise it is last chance saloon. Trust in McKenna. COYBs.

0

Ipswichbusiness added 12:36 - Aug 31

I suppose that with Simpson going out then bringing this lad in makes sense provided that we have an option to buy if he proves to be a success. 0

