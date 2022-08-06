Blues Eyeing Young Blade Osula
Wednesday, 31st Aug 2022 11:14
Town are understood to be showing interest in young Sheffield United striker William Osula ahead of the transfer window’s closure tomorrow evening at 11pm.
The Blues are known to want to add another frontman to their ranks with a number 10 also believed to be a second target.
According to Sun on Sunday journalist Alan Nixon, the Blues have made a late move to sign the 19-year-old Aarhus-born striker on loan, while Burton and Lincoln are also keen.
Osula would be a surprise addition given his lack of experience, the 5ft 11in tall Denmark U19 international having made only five senior sub appearances for the Blades.
Town are believed to have had a number of potential striking recruits under consideration in recent weeks as the chances of signing top target George Hirst diminished. The Leicester frontman is understood to be close to joining Blackburn on loan.
Blues supporters may recall Osula scoring a first-half hat-trick against Town’s U23s in the Professional Development League Two play-off semi-final that his side won 4-0 at Bramall Lane in May 2021.
