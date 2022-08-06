West Brom Linked With Late Simpson Move

Wednesday, 31st Aug 2022 11:25 Tyreece Simpson’s move to Huddersfield Town may not be as done and dusted as previously believed with West Brom reported to have shown late interest in the striker. Over the weekend, it appeared only a matter of time before the 20-year-old’s switch to the Terriers was confirmed, not least as the West Yorkshiremen posted a post-signing interview video on their YouTube account before removing it. A fee of £500,000 plus top-ups and a sell-on was understood to have been agreed along with personal terms. Now, according to the EADT, the Baggies have shown late interest in Simpson ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm tomorrow. Towards the end of last season, Simpson, who scored 11 goals during a successful loan spell at Swindon in the first half of 2021/22, told the Blues he wanted to move on this summer having turned down the offer of a new contract in January. In May, Town took up a one-year option on his previous deal in order to secure a fee which was likely to be higher than the training compensation they would otherwise have received. Luton, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Barnsley all showed interest during the close season and Town turned down a number of offers for the academy product with clubs not matching their asking price, which at the time was understood to be £600,000. Simpson has made two senior starts and five sub appearances for the Blues without scoring. This season, the frontman hasn't featured for Town at any level. In June, Simpson was pictured in West Brom kit while working with a Norfolk-based personal trainer, however, this appears unrelated to the current apparent interest.

Photo: Matchday Images



Counagoal added 11:41 - Aug 31

Hopefully will be able to negotiate a better deal, high fee and sell on! 2

oldelsworthyfan added 11:52 - Aug 31

He being around and not wanting to be here is not good for the club.

I just want him gone. 1

stringy added 11:55 - Aug 31

drive that price up! 1

Trojan added 12:09 - Aug 31

What's the betting his agent is calling the tune too much and making a sensible deal more difficult to achieve?? 0

