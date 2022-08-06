Hirst Completes Blackburn Switch

Wednesday, 31st Aug 2022 19:22 Blues target George Hirst has completed his move to Blackburn Rovers, a loan with a view to a permanent switch having signed a new contract with parent club Leicester. Town spent much of the summer chasing the 23-year-old frontman with a view to signing him on a permanent basis with the Foxes asking a very significant fee, well in excess of the £2 million previously reported, with Hirst at the time having only a year left on his existing contract. Last week it emerged that Leicester were keen to tie the one-time Portsmouth loanee to a new deal and send him out on loan to the Championship. TWTD reported in July that the Blues, who had had at least one offer turned down by the Foxes, were facing opposition from Championship clubs, primarily Blackburn. “I’m ecstatic to get the deal done,” Hirst, the son of former England striker David, told the Rovers club site. “It’s pretty late in the window but it’s been something that’s been going on in the background for a little while. “It’s been going on whilst I’ve been playing in pre-season for Leicester and I’m delighted to get it over the line. “I spoke to the gaffer a month or so ago and got the feeling off him that this was where I wanted to be. Seeds tend to grow. Once it was in my head, it kept growing and growing. Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton added: “We are delighted to welcome George to Blackburn Rovers. “He has been our first choice recruitment target as a striker all summer and, considering [manager] Jon Dahl [Tomasson]’s knowledge of the position, this shows just how highly we regard him. “Jon has been able to clearly communicate to George how he will fit into our style of play and George has been able to explain how he feels we could get the best out of him both personally and professionally. “Rovers fans should look forward to seeing a striker with a goal threat, good link-up play, the ability to press from the front and an ideal mentality for our environment.” Hirst’s new Leicester deal runs until the summer of 2025 but the terms of his loan switch to Rovers are believed to include an option to buy. While continuing to maintain a watching brief regarding Hirst in recent weeks, Town turned their attention to alternative options as they look to add to their squad before Thursday’s deadline. Sheffield United youngster Will Osula is believed to be among those on the list, while we understand former Blues striker Will Keane was also of interest. The 29-year-old, whose current terms are up next summer, has had a successful spell at Wigan since his release by Town in the summer of 2020 and we understand is set to stay at with the Latics and sign a new deal.

Photo: Reuters



cressi added 19:28 - Aug 31

Word is 4 million been gutted if we spent that on a player with half a decent season behind him

Just means Brereton will move on now 0

Trequartista added 19:31 - Aug 31

"A new contract" ... "A view to a permanent switch". Do they want him keep him or not? I don't get modern football. 0

herobobby added 19:37 - Aug 31

So bored !!!!!!

He was never coming to us

Thank god we can move on

0

Bazza8564 added 19:41 - Aug 31

More interested in the player(s) that may still come in...... If he did'nt want to come here, then we are better off without him. It might save us funds to buy JJ outright 0

PhilTWTD added 19:42 - Aug 31

Trequartista



I get the impression they don't really know themselves. Hedging their bets. 0

monty_radio added 19:49 - Aug 31

As the character based on Hearst said as his dream died:"Rosebud". 0

muhrensleftfoot added 19:50 - Aug 31

Ah well. Shame but can’t win them all 0

ArnieM added 20:04 - Aug 31

It’s laughable really, he’s hardly Harry Kane is he ! 0

