Blues Working on Deal to Sign Plymouth's Camara

Thursday, 1st Sep 2022 14:37 Town are hoping to complete the signing of Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara before this evening’s deadline. According to Football Insider, the Blues have had a £500,000 offer accepted by the Pilgrims for the Guinea-Bissau international and TWTD can confirm Town are looking to sign the 25-year-old before the transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. There is still work to do and the deal is not done but it's hoped Camara can be one of two players unveiled by the Blues today along with Burton striker Gassan Ahadme. Having played youth football in Portugal with Loures and Vitoria de Guimeraes, Camara joined Barnsley’s U23s before signing for Dulwich Hamlet early in 2017. He moved on to Crawley that summer and spent three years with the Red Devils before he joined Plymouth on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. Camara, who is 6ft 1in tall, has made 82 starts and 13 sub appearances for the Pilgrims, scoring 10 goals. He is yet to feature this season due to a groin problem. Capped four times by Guinea-Bissau, scoring once, Camara was made available by Plymouth at the end of 2021/22 having turned down the offer of a new contract. The Pilgrims subsequently took up a one-year option on his previous deal which runs to next summer.

Photo: Action Images



