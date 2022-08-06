Town Confirm Ahadme Signing
Thursday, 1st Sep 2022 18:36
Town have confirmed the signing of Burton Albion striker Gassan Ahadme on a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further season.
The 21-year-old becomes the Blues’ eighth signing of the summer and their first of deadline day with Plymouth midfielder Panutche Camara set to become the ninth later this evening. Town have paid an undisclosed low six-figure sum for Ahadme.
“I am really excited to be here,” Ahadme told iFollow Ipswich. “I have played at Portman Road before and it was an amazing feeling. To be here now, as a player for the club, feels amazing.
“Everything that people have told me about the club has been positive, and I had a really good chat with the manager.
“The first thing that supporters can expect from me is hard work. Hopefully, there will also be goals.”
Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We feel like Gassan is a really good fit for us. He is at an age where he is hungry and he has had a strong start to the season.
“Gassan adds another element to our attack, particularly with his height, and can come straight into the fold.”
Brewers manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told his club's official site: “It’s good business for the club if you look at how he came in, how he has developed himself. Do we think he will become even better? Yes.
“It has all fallen into place for him at the start of this season and doing good business for Burton Albion is the club we are.
“That’s what the club spells out with our young players, to develop them and eventually somebody like Ipswich comes in with a good offer and that keeps the club healthy.
“Gassan has been a great model for others and a great person to work with. We are sad to see him go but happy on the other side for him as he’s such a good kid who has done us proud.
“We wish him all the best and hope his journey doesn’t finish with Ipswich but keeps on going.”
Ahadme, who was born in Spain but has represented Morocco at U23 level, impressed when facing the Blues for the Brewers in Town’s 1-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium last month.
Having been with Club Gimnastic Manresa, the 6ft 1in tall frontman, who is known as Gas, moved on to Norwich City’s youth set-up and while at Carrow Road spent time on loan at Real Oviedo, playing for their B team.
He had a subsequent spell with Portsmouth during the first half of last season - netting onced in six starts and four sub appearances - before joining Burton on a permanent basis in January without having played a senior game for the Canaries.
While with the Brewers he scored eight times in 16 starts and six sub appearances. This season he has already netted five times and picked up two assists.
Ahadme will become the first Moroccan to represent the Blues.
Photo: ITFC
