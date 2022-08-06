Town Confirm Ahadme Signing

Thursday, 1st Sep 2022 18:36 Town have confirmed the signing of Burton Albion striker Gassan Ahadme on a three-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. The 21-year-old becomes the Blues’ eighth signing of the summer and their first of deadline day with Plymouth midfielder Panutche Camara set to become the ninth later this evening. Town have paid an undisclosed low six-figure sum for Ahadme. “I am really excited to be here,” Ahadme told iFollow Ipswich. “I have played at Portman Road before and it was an amazing feeling. To be here now, as a player for the club, feels amazing. “Everything that people have told me about the club has been positive, and I had a really good chat with the manager. “The first thing that supporters can expect from me is hard work. Hopefully, there will also be goals.” Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We feel like Gassan is a really good fit for us. He is at an age where he is hungry and he has had a strong start to the season. “Gassan adds another element to our attack, particularly with his height, and can come straight into the fold.” Brewers manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told his club's official site: “It’s good business for the club if you look at how he came in, how he has developed himself. Do we think he will become even better? Yes. “It has all fallen into place for him at the start of this season and doing good business for Burton Albion is the club we are. “That’s what the club spells out with our young players, to develop them and eventually somebody like Ipswich comes in with a good offer and that keeps the club healthy. “Gassan has been a great model for others and a great person to work with. We are sad to see him go but happy on the other side for him as he’s such a good kid who has done us proud. “We wish him all the best and hope his journey doesn’t finish with Ipswich but keeps on going.” Ahadme, who was born in Spain but has represented Morocco at U23 level, impressed when facing the Blues for the Brewers in Town’s 1-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium last month. Having been with Club Gimnastic Manresa, the 6ft 1in tall frontman, who is known as Gas, moved on to Norwich City’s youth set-up and while at Carrow Road spent time on loan at Real Oviedo, playing for their B team. He had a subsequent spell with Portsmouth during the first half of last season - netting onced in six starts and four sub appearances - before joining Burton on a permanent basis in January without having played a senior game for the Canaries. While with the Brewers he scored eight times in 16 starts and six sub appearances. This season he has already netted five times and picked up two assists. Ahadme will become the first Moroccan to represent the Blues.

Photo: ITFC



EastLondonBlue added 18:38 - Sep 1

Get in! Welcome on board 3

Warkystache added 18:40 - Sep 1

He's Jumping Jack Flash is our Gas, Gas, Gas! 5

Billysherlockblue added 18:43 - Sep 1

Along with lapado they willkeep each other on their toes. Really happy with this . 💙 3

dangerous30 added 18:45 - Sep 1

Welcome too town :) 1

Bazza8564 added 18:45 - Sep 1

Welcome to ITFC fella, can’t wait to see you join the side 2

SussexTractor added 18:46 - Sep 1

A very promising signing - strong, athletic and an eye for goal. He could be the deadly striker we need. 2

DashluvsITFC added 18:46 - Sep 1

This is a very good signing and hopefully will add competition where we really need to be more potent and effective. I hope this also ups the anti for Ladapo and Jackson. Welcome to ITFC and hope he hits the ground running and puts pressure on defences like he did to us in the recent Burton game!!! COYBs 1

Suffolkboy added 18:47 - Sep 1

Young, tall , physical , knows where the goal is ; can he head the ball ‘cos he could be the answer to a prayer in the opposition box !

Welcome , enjoy , do well , prosper !

COYB 1

tractorboyjames added 18:49 - Sep 1

Unexpected, the club seemed to keep this pretty quiet - but excited for this signing. Good prospect! 1

itfctim added 18:49 - Sep 1

Shrewd signing. Welcome to ITFC. 1

BlueArrow added 18:50 - Sep 1

Welcome to The Towen young man 1

rfretwell added 18:53 - Sep 1

When can his name be put on my Town shirt. I'm off to Morroco in October i 1

Gforce added 18:53 - Sep 1

Excellent signing, will obviously give us greater options up front,Great to see we are picking up young hungry players with good potential to hopefully adapt to championship football in the near future.

By league one standard we are going to have one helluva strong bench,with 5 subs now allowed it could prove crucial over the course of the season. 1

gosblue added 18:53 - Sep 1

Naarwich yoof Is not a bad thing to have on your CV. He’ll have been given a good foundation on which to build his career. Welcome Gas. 0

RobsonWark added 18:55 - Sep 1

Hopefully we will see less of Jackson now. 0

CaptainAhab added 18:56 - Sep 1

Excellent, bang em in for us Gas 0

ArnieM added 18:57 - Sep 1

Oooooh yes. Slam dunk back o the net . Get in there 👍👍

If I’m being honest I think I prefer him to the link with Hirst. …. Oh This fella can play at this level / we know that! 1

Linkboy13 added 19:04 - Sep 1

I don't think Lapado is capable of playing up front on his own . Although this guy did very well against us I'd be amazed if we signed him on this one performance alone. 0

Skip73 added 19:08 - Sep 1

A good signing, just one thing I'm slightly concerned by, Burton played very direct with alot of long balls. Hopefully he is good with the ball played on the ground. Still if KMc says he fits our style he should be ok. 0

jas0999 added 19:11 - Sep 1

Good business and very good signing. Right age and hopefully will have a great career with us.



Class words by JFH. 1

bluesteal74 added 19:14 - Sep 1

The prices for Gas have gone up but we got this gas at a good price welcome to ITFC 0

