Camara Signing Confirmed

Thursday, 1st Sep 2022 19:02 The Blues have confirmed the signing of Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara on a two-year contract with the club having an option for a further season. The Blues are understood to have paid £500,000 for the Guinea-Bissau international, Town’s ninth signing of the summer and their second and final addition of deadline day with the transfer window closing at 11pm. “This is a great opportunity for me,” Camara, 25, who is known as Pan and will wear the number 28 shirt, told iFollow Ipswich. “Everything has come about very quickly, but it was really good to speak to the manager and I appreciate how he wants me here. “He told me good things about the team and he knows what I can bring to the squad. I have enjoyed my time in English football but I am looking forward to this next step. “I am so happy to be here. I can’t wait to get started and meet the fans, as well as everyone that is part of the club.” Having played youth football in Portugal with Loures and Vitoria de Guimeraes, Camara joined Barnsley’s U23s before signing for Dulwich Hamlet early in 2017. The versatile central midfielder moved on to Crawley that summer and spent three years with the Red Devils before he joined Plymouth on a free transfer in the summer of 2020. Camara, who is 6ft 1in tall, has made 82 starts and 13 sub appearances for the Pilgrims, scoring 10 goals. He is yet to feature this season due to a groin problem. Capped four times by Guinea-Bissau, scoring once, Camara was made available by Plymouth at the end of 2021/22 having turned down the offer of a new contract. The Pilgrims subsequently took up a one-year option on his previous deal which runs to next summer.

Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Dissboyitfc added 19:04 - Sep 1

Welcome Pan! 1

Hamish1979 added 19:05 - Sep 1

Welcome! 1

dusth added 19:07 - Sep 1

Pan and Gas - we've signed a cookery prpgrsmme. 4

1Warky added 19:08 - Sep 1

Welcome to the Town!



Great to see the club doing proper business. Not being ripped off and having clear plans. Well done all! 2

ArnieM added 19:10 - Sep 1

A classy signing in my view, and another 6footer+ in the side. Who knows, we may even score from corners now ! 3

Billysherlockblue added 19:11 - Sep 1

Good sign ing . Ball and camara? I like it 2

Len_Brennan added 19:11 - Sep 1

Very strong midfield now & the option of playing him behind the striker(s), like we thought Harper might do at one point, provides for a change in style, while adding cover for our no. 10s. Sensible signing in the brave new world of 5 subs.

I still hope Cameron Humphries gets the minutes this season, that his ability & recent performances deserve. 2

grinch added 19:12 - Sep 1

These signings are what we wanted get in COYB 1

TractorfactorSteve added 19:13 - Sep 1

Could he be a Pan ten + 0

jas0999 added 19:14 - Sep 1

Another good signing. Great transfer window. Emphasis on building a squad of players. Little reliance on loans. Fantastic and refreshing. 1

TractorfactorSteve added 19:15 - Sep 1

Oooops. Wrong player. But you know what i mean.

Didn't want to be negative about Camara.

0

dusth added 19:16 - Sep 1

Worried before about replacing an injured Morsy during the season. A bit less now. 0

bedsitfc added 19:16 - Sep 1

I know nothing about him (like others just what I have seen on video and in press)

But watching video it looks like he is the type of player that will help Freddie score loads 0

Suffolkboy added 19:19 - Sep 1

When KM quietly indicated there might be a couple more signings we really ought to have taken note ; there’s pretty well always some import and real significance behind what he has to say !

Absolutely everything points to what an impressive and sensible competent chap we are so fortunate to have at the helm .

Well done everybody in the ITFC team ,from too down !

COYB 0

WeWereZombies added 19:19 - Sep 1

I'm sure this Camara will not be a flash in the pan... 0

bluesteal74 added 19:19 - Sep 1

Well impressed with this signing a very good player can't wait to see him in a town shirt, what options we have now it's great. Welcome a board Camara. 0

Linkboy13 added 19:20 - Sep 1

Certainly no lack of physicality in the squad which has been lacking for a number of years. We look a very good team when in possession but not so good when we are not none more so than on Saturday. Both these new signings appear to be players who have a high work rate that should solve some of the problems. Although it was against mediocre opposition in Northampton the other night Ball looked a player who could bring a lot of quality to our midfield. 0

dangerous30 added 19:20 - Sep 1

Welcome too town :) 0

Gforce added 19:21 - Sep 1

Anyone else want to join the promotion train 🚆 0

Bazza8564 added 19:24 - Sep 1

picture taken early morning by the look of it, we do our business in silence

Well done KM and MA, and welcome fella 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments