Derby Match Moves For Sky

Friday, 2nd Sep 2022 12:10 Town’s game against Derby County at Portman Road has moved to Friday 21st October for live Sky Sports coverage (KO 8pm). The match, the Blues’ second Sky appearance of the season with the trip to Plymouth being screened on Sunday 25th September, was initially set to take place the following day.

Photo: Matchday Images



SpiritOfJohn added 12:40 - Sep 2

I almost forgot that British football is still in thrall to Sky. Unfortunately, the number of rearranged games will increase as we become more successful and more enjoyable to watch. 1

