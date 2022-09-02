Derby Match Moves For Sky
Friday, 2nd Sep 2022 12:10
Town’s game against Derby County at Portman Road has moved to Friday 21st October for live Sky Sports coverage (KO 8pm).
The match, the Blues’ second Sky appearance of the season with the trip to Plymouth being screened on Sunday 25th September, was initially set to take place the following day.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]