McKenna, Ashton, O'Leary and Paul on Fans' Forum Panel

Friday, 2nd Sep 2022 13:36

Town have confirmed that manager Kieran McKenna, CEO Mark Ashton, chairman Mike O’Leary and director of supporter engagement Scott Paul will be on the panel at Monday’s Fans’ Forum in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite (6pm-8pm).

Supporters wishing to attend applied to join a ballot which the club has now completed. The successful applicants were emailed yesterday with the 150 attending asked to arrive by 5.30pm for a prompt start.

The event is being streamed live on Town's YouTube channel, while the club is asking fans for questions for the panel via social media.

The minutes from the meeting will be published on the club’s official website.









Photo: ITFC

ChateauWines added 14:08 - Sep 2

Will be my first one.

0