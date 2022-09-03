U18s Host Stoke in Premier League Cup

Saturday, 3rd Sep 2022 09:37 Town’s U18s are in Premier League Cup action this morning against Stoke City at Playford Road (KO 11am). The young Blues, who have won two and lost one of their Professional Development League Two South games so far this season, are also grouped with Middlesbrough and West Brom in the Premier League Cup, which they are entering for the first time.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



