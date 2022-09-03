Milton and King on Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 3rd Sep 2022 09:42 Second Division title winner Simon Milton and Tractor Girls midfielder Eloise King are the guests on Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk at lunchtime (12-2pm). Stand-in host Connor Bennett will also be joined by Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham, who will be at the Blues’ game at Accrington Stanley. Milton will be speaking about Futurestars, the charity he has run for the last five years, and their tie-up with former Town defender Tyrone Mings and Ghana Lions AVFC. Finally 😍@_TMAcademy and I are delighted to partner with @NathanDawe along with the expertise of @futurestars15 to raise funds for @AvfcGhana. Our aim is to help improve football and education in their village, offering children better opportunities.https://t.co/0lhFxss0cM — Tyrone Mings (@TyroneMings) July 26, 2022 Lifelong Blues fan King and her teammates got their season up and running on Wednesday via a 1-0 win at Billericay Town. Also in the studio will be the Rainbow Tractors, the club’s official LGBTQ+ supporters' group. Can Town win at Accrington? Will the Blues return to the top of the table? What did you make to the club’s deadline day business? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Connor’s Twitter, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photos: Action Images/Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments