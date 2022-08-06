Ex-Accrington Trio Start For Blues
Saturday, 3rd Sep 2022 14:26
Town start all three of their former Accrington players, Kayden Jackson, Janoi Donacien and Cameron Burgess, in this afternoon’s game away against Stanley.
Jackson starts as the lone central striker with Tyreece John-Jules and Marcus Harness behind him.
Skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans are at the centre of the midfield, while Leif Davis and Wes Burns are the wing-backs.
Donacien and Burgess are either side of Luke Woolfenden in the back three with Christian Walton in goal.
Deadline-day signing Gassan Ahadme is on the bench but as expected Panutche Camara is not included in the 18 having been sidelined with a groin injury in the opening weeks of Plymouth’s season.
Conor Chaplin iss included among the subs despite having suffered a minor groin niggle in the warm-up ahead of the 6-0 Papa Johns Trophy thrashing of Northampton on Tuesday.
Richard Keogh is on the bench for a league game for the first time, having made his debut against the Cobblers, but George Edmundson is absent from the 18.
Accrington make one change from the team which drew 0-0 at home to Exeter in the league last week with Korede Adedoyin dropping to the bench and Matt Lowe taking over.
Accrington: Jensen, Clark, Hamilton, Astley, Coyle, T Leigh, Lowe, Pritchard, McConville (c), Rodgers, Tharme. Subs: Savin, Whalley, Sangare, Adedoyin, Conneely, Sloane, Woods.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Harness, John-Jules, Jackson. Subs: Hladky, Keogh, G Leigh, Ball, Chaplin, Ahadme, Jackson. Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria).
Photo: Matchday Images
