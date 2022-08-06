Accrington Stanley 0-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 3rd Sep 2022 17:10 Sub Conor Chaplin netted twice in the second half to see Town to a 2-0 win away against previously unbeaten Accrington Stanley and back to the top of League One. The Blues, who have won their first four away games at the start of a season for the first time in their history, went in front in the 76th minute of a hard-fought encounter when Chaplin turned home a Lee Evans corner on the volley, then the forward added the second with a deflected strike three minutes from the end. Town started all three of their former Accrington players, Kayden Jackson, Janoi Donacien and Cameron Burgess. Jackson was the lone central striker with Tyreece John-Jules and Marcus Harness behind him. Skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans were at the centre of the midfield, while Leif Davis and Wes Burns were the wing-backs. Donacien and Burgess were either side of Luke Woolfenden in the back three with Christian Walton in goal. Deadline-day signing Gassan Ahadme we on the bench but as expected Panutche Camara we not included in the 18 having been sidelined with a groin injury in the opening weeks of Plymouth’s season. Conor Chaplin was included among the subs despite having suffered a minor groin niggle in the warm-up ahead of the 6-0 Papa Johns Trophy thrashing of Northampton on Tuesday. Richard Keogh was on the bench for a league game for the first time, having made his debut against the Cobblers, but there was no place for George Edmundson. Accrington make one change from the team which drew 0-0 at home to Exeter in the league last week with Korede Adedoyin dropping to the bench and Matt Lowe taking over. The home side had the better of the opening minutes but on five Davis fed Jackson in space on the left. The striker’s initial cross was blocked and the ball ran out to the corner quadrant without going out of play. Jackson paused briefly with plenty believing the ball had gone out before crossing low into the six-yard box but a defender cleared. Morsy hit a shot through to Stanley keeper Lukas Jensen moments later, then Harness was dispossessed as he looked to take the ball into the area, the Blues’ press having forced an error from the Lancastrian side. On nine, Stanley skipper Sean McConville struck a low shot through to Walton in the Town goal. A minute later, Harvey Rodgers was found in space on the right of the Town area but Walton batted away his shot, the best chance of the half up to that point with the Blues struggling to get their football going against Accrington’s usual determined physical approach. Woolfenden was shown the game’s first yellow card in the 14th minute for a foul on Lowe 40 yards out. The resultant free-kick taken by Ethan Hamilton, who played for Blues boss Kieran McKenna in the academy at Manchester United, deflected off the wall and wide for a corner, which was played short to Joe Pritchard, who hit a cross-shot which Walton was forced to tip over from under his bar.

Davis was shown the game’s second yellow card for a foul on halfway in the 20th minute with the Blues still to impose themselves on the game and play much football in the Stanley half. However, on 24, Evans sent in a dangerous ball from the right following a swift break from Donacien and Burns and Mitch Clark headed behind from the edge of the six-yard box. From the short corner on the right, the ball was played to Evans, who sent over another cross, which Burgess headed towards goal, however, it struck a defender and looped over. Town went even closer from the subsequent flag-kick on the left, a loose ball falling to Davis at the far post from where the former Leeds man hit an effort against the woodwork with the keeper perhaps getting a touch. Morsy blazed over on 27 after a Burns ball in from the right had deflected to him on the edge of the box. The captain knew it was a good chance and exchanged a rueful laugh with the home fans behind the goal. Town had got themselves well on top after a slow start and on 32 John-Jules played in Burns on the right of the box from where he lifted it over keeper Jensen but Doug Tharme nodded it behind from inside the six-yard area. In the final scheduled minute, with Accrington starting to see more of the ball, a poor Burns clearance fell to Pritchard 30 yards out but the midfielder’s shot flew over the roofless stand housing the Town support. Seconds before the whistle, Evans sent in a free-kick from the left which keeper Jensen claimed having initially tried a cleverer effort which had played Davis in on the left of the box but too quickly for referee Anthony Backhouse’s liking. After a slow start, the Blues had got themselves well on top and creating opportunities with the best Morsy’s shot and Davis’s effort off the post. Accrington, who had started well before coming more into it again just before the break, had had their moments, but with Town so far dealing with their long throws into the box with Burgess nodding most clear. The home side made a change ahead of the second half with Adedoyin replacing Pritchard. Then, eight minutes later, with Town having seen most of the ball since the break but without creating a chance, the sub was swapped for Josh Woods having contributed nothing other than two fouls on Woolfenden having appeared to pull a glute. On 56 Tommy Leigh was booked for a foul on Harness just beyond the halfway line. Within a minute, Jackson had space to run into the right channel with Jensen well off his line. The ex-Stanley man hit a shot across the keeper but the ball hit the Dane’s heels and flew wide. It was the first real chance of the second half and one the Blues would have hoped to have taken. In the 61st minute, Town switched Jackson and John-Jules for Freddie Ladapo and Chaplin. Five minutes later, Morsy brought the ball through a number of players towards the edge of the box before being dispossessed, illegally according to the Town captain. The ball ran loose to Burns, who curled a shot wide with the outside of his boot, off a defender, according to the referee who awarded the first of two corners. From the second of the flag-kicks, the ball eventually fell to Ladapo at a tight angle on the left from where the sub chipped a cross for Evans, who nodded goalwards but Jensen claimed to his right. On 72 Burns was booked for a foul on Harvey Rodgers, a card which the referee seemed to award simply for the ferocity of some of the Accrington protests. Three minutes later, a long Donacien throw down the right to Ladapo led to the striker cutting across the edge of the area to Chaplin, whose shot referee Backhouse claimed had caught a defender on the way over. And from the corner, the Blues went in front. Evans sent the ball over and found Chaplin completely unmarked and the sub slammed a volley into the net to claim his fourth goal of the season. Town went looking for a second with Accrington affording them more space as they went chasing an equaliser. On 79 Tharme was booked for a foul on Morsy, before Ladapo was unable to find a teammate in the centre from a cross from the right with the keeper out of his ground. The Blues replaced Davis, who had been a big influence down the left, for Greg Leigh with nine minutes remaining, new signing Ahadme having warmed up prior to the goal but now returned to his seat. With five minutes remaining Hamilton was booked for a nasty-looking challenge on Evans, who had had a bruising afternoon, midway inside the Town half. Referee Backhouse really ought to have clamped down on a number earlier challenges. Three minutes before the end, Town doubled their lead and sealed the victory with Chaplin again the scorer. The former Pompey man took the ball to Ryan Astley’s left on the edge of the box before hitting a shot which deflected - perhaps off a teammate - past Jensen to his right and into the corner of the net, taking Chaplin to five for the season alongside Harness. Having established their two-goal lead, the Blues handed Ahadme his debut for Harness and Dominic Ball his Town league debut for Burns. The ex-QPR man was on the right of the back three with Donacien moving forward. The Blues saw out the final minutes to secure another important victory in an away fixture in which they have struggled since dropping into League One. But this year, so far, Town have been equal to challenges which have been beyond them in previous seasons, finding a way of grabbing the vital first goal while restricting the opposition to very little at the other end with Burgess playing an important role in repelling their aerial threat. The result sees the Blues return to the top of the table ahead of Portsmouth on goal difference with Cambridge, who are fifth, at Portman Road next Saturday. Accrington: Jensen, Clark, Hamilton, Astley, Coyle, T Leigh, Lowe (Whalley 79), Pritchard (Adedoyin 46 (Woods 53)), McConville (c), Rodgers, Tharme. Unused: Savin, Sangare, Conneely, Sloane. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns (Ball 89), Evans, Morsy (c), Davis (G Leigh 81), Harness (Ahadme 90), John-Jules (Chaplin 61), Jackson (Ladapo 61). Unused: Hladky, Keogh. Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria). Att: 3,069.

Photo: Pagepix



TimmyH added 17:12 - Sep 3

Good win after a slow start to the game...difference in the end a combination of our squad/substitutes freshening things up and our fitness. A good place to come and get 3 points.



Tougher looking games coming up over the next few weeks starting with Cambridge and we know going by last season they'll be bang up to break our undefeated record. Well done all! 10

RobsonWark added 17:13 - Sep 3

We are top of the league

Said we are top of the league 6

Nobbysnuts added 17:13 - Sep 3

Great result...difficult place to win....good solid professional performance...special mention for chaplin...super sub!!!! Coyb!!!!!!!!!! A happy Saturday night!!! 11

RobsonWark added 17:14 - Sep 3

Jackson up front for Town. 0-0 at half-time. He gets substituted and we win 2-0. Enough said. -10

arc added 17:19 - Sep 3



Phew, thank heavens. What a grim match, but we got the result. Accrington are a nasty, ugly, dirty team, who were abetted by a weak ref. But these are games we have to win, and we did.



I probably shouldn't add a negative note, but I do not understand why we had to endure 60 minutes of Kaydon Jackson when we have Freddie and Gassan available. Kaydon just gives us nothing, I'm afraid. 6

billlm added 17:21 - Sep 3

Professional job, 5

WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:23 - Sep 3

Harness and Chaplin are MASSIVE players for us this season. Get the funk in! 8

jas0999 added 17:26 - Sep 3

Very important win, exactly what promotion campaigns are built on. Scrappy game, with little fluency, but scored two and kept a clean sheet away from home, so overall an excellent result and very good workmanlike performance. Well done all! 8

Rimsy added 17:26 - Sep 3

We got there in the end. Defence all played, nullified their forward line. Jackson again the weak link, surely he won't get many more starts. If he must play a part, the last 10 minutes to occupy defences. -5

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:27 - Sep 3

Finally it is happening.

No more scraping results or wins that leave us feeling unsure how we won.

No more physical fragility or throwing points away.

No more incomprehensible gibberish from the manager.



This takes a bit of emotional adjustment after 10 years of oscillating between despair and mind crushing tedium.



We must take the time to enjoy this, we have certainly earned it because there are no glory hunters among our fans, they all left about 10 years ago, only True Blue left. 19

BlueRuin69 added 17:27 - Sep 3

Stop hating on Jackson, played his part in a massive win Coyb 19

itfcserbia added 17:27 - Sep 3

What an absolute team of brutes and butchers, disgusting place to come and play a game of football. We dealt with it however and fully deserved the 3 points despite another inexplainable referee.

Jackson falling in the pecking order by the game imho.

COYB -5

slade1 added 17:33 - Sep 3

I feel a little for Jackson but its not his fault he gets picked to start a game.

Anyway, I really do feel this is the last match in which he makes the starting line up (except for the papa johns ) 1

Suffolkboy added 17:33 - Sep 3

Just not sure about KJ who previously hasn’t really looked up to much ; but K M rates the threat of his speed and we must rely with confidence on his judgements — results to date speak for themselves !

Great to see our training and fitness producing superior performance in each second half and paying dividends .

It is ,however , and remains a concern to look at the Corner stats and surmise there’s still lots yet to be achieved ,and major goal differences to be established if we capitalise better .

Nevertheless , very very well done to everyone,and especially for riding out successfully a difficult physical challenge in a game where once again the officiating could be ‘better ‘ .

COYB 1

ImAbeliever added 17:33 - Sep 3

A master stroke playing Jackson for 60 minutes - to exhaust their defenders chasing our ‘roadrunner’ (TIC).

Can’t believe this is happening after so long.

6

tractorboybig added 17:37 - Sep 3

lots of criticism of jackson but he is no worse than the other strikers 7

BlueRuin69 added 17:38 - Sep 3

Talking about Jackson when we should be talking about Chaplin Coyb 12

Fat_Boy_Tim added 17:41 - Sep 3

In that photo alone there is the goal, 2 penalties and a cracking ‘oh sh*t’ face from an Accrington defender! 1

cat added 17:42 - Sep 3

Great win and satisfying to see we are turning over the uglier sides in this league. Good time to enjoy being blue, shame there’s one or two (lol) on here who try and sour the vibe, but hey, who gives a f…. as we’re top of the league! 9

joyousblue added 17:50 - Sep 3

Robsonwark get off your anti Jackson soapbox ,we are top of the league , first time EVER, think about that EVER,McKenna is a mastermind when it comes to tactics , yes we have a choice of strikers , but tacticallyjackson has pace, and the idea that the tired defenders ,then face the likes of Chaplin , totally different after thinking they did well first half , suddenly face a different threat , so get a life , you may find they are advertising for a Scrooge at Poundland ideal for you mate 7

ImAbeliever added 17:50 - Sep 3

For the record, I’m glad Jackson stayed, I believe he is important for us tactically and can be a nightmare for defenders. 15

Flamencaman added 17:52 - Sep 3

Thuggish Wimbledon type performance aided by a 🤡of a ref Burgess best game for us, Harness looks the real deal, Fed up listening to such bias away commentary, can’t wait for a Homer ref at P.Rd will we ever get one 2

joyousblue added 17:52 - Sep 3

W sorry first time ever 4 straight away wins ever not top of the league lol 0

bluesnightorg added 17:54 - Sep 3

I suspect that K McK may be an authentic football genius. Ran them ragged with Jackson and then took the goals that were coming with the not-entirely-fit Chaplin. I think we might even have a manager who is a strategist, and I am getting really excited. 11

martin587 added 17:57 - Sep 3

We weathered an uncertain first twenty minutes and could have easily gone behind had it not been for our brilliant keeper once again.I felt we grew well into the later minutes of the first half then after that there was only one team who were going to win.Our quality really shone through in the second half and for me the substitutions changed the game completely.We have an abundance of quality and whoever comes on slots in without any problem,The Boss has got us running like a well oiled machine and long may it last.Defense outstanding and Burgess was for me MOTM.Well done lads and for a record four consecutive away wins.An extremely happy drive back to Southend. 9

