Coleman: We Didn't Deserve to Lose

Sunday, 4th Sep 2022 09:53 Accrington manager John Coleman felt there was a foul in the build-up to Town’s second goal during the Blues’ 2-0 win at the Wham Stadium yesterday and that his team didn't deserve to lose. Coleman was pleased with his team’s performance overall but frustrated that referee Anthony Backhouse hadn’t given a foul against Town early in the move which led to Conor Chaplin’s second goal of the afternoon. “I thought we were very good, defended really well against one of the top sides in the league, stifled to them to not many chances,” he told his club’s official website. “They scored from a set play, I’d have scored the second goal when we haven’t had a free-kick on the edge of the box, it’s just barmy. “I’ll get an apology tomorrow but it won’t stop the hurt of getting beaten 2-0 because we were still in the game at 1-0. “It was a free-kick for us on the edge of the box. Instead of us having a shot, it’s in our net. “Alright, we should defend it better and the deflection’s a little bit harsh on us, but I don’t think we deserved to lose the game today. “We had the first 20 minutes, then they took control and then we got on top of them in the second half. “We looked a little bit ragged after they scored as we were trying to chase the game but I’d love to be in the position to put on the strikers they put on. “Unfortunately, we’ve got players injured, we put our go-to striker on [Korede Adedoyin] and he lasted two minutes. “When things go bad, they just go worse. We’ve got to patch ourselves up, we’ve got a big game on Tuesday [at Forest Green Rovers].” He added: “I wish we got fouls that the other team get because it’s just a reoccurring theme now, it’s been happening for years. “I’ll get the apology tomorrow, I know I’ll get the apology tomorrow. Our player kicks the ball, you’ve only got to look at which way the ball goes. “Our player kicks the ball, he kicks his ankle. That’s the disappointing thing. I just wish we were treated the same as every other team. “It’s probably bad luck that we’re not, but we never get the rub of the green with the decisions.” Elsewhere, former England cricketer and pundit David Lloyd, a Stanley fan, tweeted that he was hugely impressed by the Blues and Accrington chairman Andy Holt, not a favourite among Town supporters after reporting skipper Sam Morsy for an off-the-ball clash last season and comments made regarding the income the club receive from streaming more recently, had praise for the Blues. 0-2 v Ipswich … a Premier League team in Div 1 somehow ! https://t.co/QtOp7W0xkS — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) September 3, 2022 Good game, well played @IpswichTown safe journey home 👍 — Andyh (@AndyhHolt) September 3, 2022

Photo: Action Images



BobbyBell added 10:01 - Sep 4

I only listened to the match on the radio but it seemed to me that the ref was giving every free kick to Stanley and town players were getting nothing, especially in the first half. It's weird how different it can seem on the radio when Andy Holt was watching and saw the complete opposite. I wonder how many perfectly good goals they have had ruled out this season. 3

PrrrromotionGiven added 10:05 - Sep 4

Hopefully Coleman is just saying what he thinks will motivate his players, surely he can't actually believe all that rubbish. 2

BlueRuin69 added 10:05 - Sep 4

Hahahahaha Coleman complaining about dirty tactics hahahaha 2

meekreech added 10:07 - Sep 4

More sour grapes from the vinegar stadium. Accrington were fortunate to finish with a full compliment. 4

BLUEBEAT added 10:15 - Sep 4

Blub 1

irishtim added 10:18 - Sep 4

Thought he was better than that. 1

brendenward35 added 10:35 - Sep 4

Was he watching another match especially 2nd half we should have had 3 or 4 goals they hardly troubled our keeper. We gave as good as we got for once instead of being pushed off the ball as he expected us to be. Hard league Coleman sometimes trying to be bullies just doesn't work. 2

Phil1969 added 10:36 - Sep 4

Stifled us to just the 18 chances and 65% possession! 2

rogie_dog added 10:37 - Sep 4

Complete polar opposite of actually what happened. Accrington inexplicably were awarded loads of decisions and Kayden Jackson was being man handled everytime he got the ball with his back to goal. 1

rogie_dog added 10:38 - Sep 4

Oh, and you 100% did deserve to lose. Look at the stats. 1

TractorfactorSteve added 10:38 - Sep 4

The right manager for the right team 1

Flamencaman added 10:46 - Sep 4

Bobby I watched, my comments were biased home commentary a Wimbledon type thuggish team and a —— referee, think it was Hamilton should of been sent off for foul after foul I believe somebody finally got him,tough physical game which we dealt with at last,Cam Burgess best game yet 1

Beattiesballbag added 10:58 - Sep 4

Unbelievable!! “I wish we got fouls that the other team get because it’s just a reoccurring theme now, it’s been happening for years". Every tackle they make they attempt to follow through on the player.......Just like most bullys they're happy to dish it out put can't take it. 1

johnwarksshorts added 11:00 - Sep 4

Better team won end of, if he can't see that then he's deluded. Just sour grapes and envy! 0

Suffolkboy added 11:09 - Sep 4

It’s tough in every way when your strategy and tactics come to nought, when the opposition actually score more than you, when Saturday is disappointing and the projected happy weekend is ruined by a team beating your own ,and maintains their equilibrium in the face of crude , sometimes violent aggression .

But JC needs to get a grip ; a dishonest assessment ,or many, will not help his squad or individuals perform better , nor motivate .Players know full well when they’ve been outplayed, been adequately punished( or not) , and as basically good human beings will respond to honest encouragement ,rather than blathering public comment !

Very well done ITFC ; in seasons past capitulation might have been the outcome ,but you withstood it all and deservedly emerges winners with 3 Points .

COYB 0

Bazza8564 added 11:13 - Sep 4

Coleman is deluded. End of.



JJ got kicked senseless all game, they are basically a posh rugby league club, and we'll beat them again down here!



Bumble nailed it, "a premier league team in league one". I love that guy 0

RegencyBlue added 11:21 - Sep 4

Playing to his own fans.



He should give an apology in the morning for those comments. 35% possession doesn’t strike me as being on top! 0

Saxonblue74 added 11:28 - Sep 4

Utter garbage! What game was he watching??!! Nice comment from Bumble on his Twitter account. "Premier league in lge1"....Nice! 0

