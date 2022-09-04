Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Beat Stoke in Premier League Cup
Sunday, 4th Sep 2022 15:22

Town’s U18s beat Stoke City 2-1 at Playford Road in their first Premier League Cup group game on Saturday morning.

Jack Manly (pictured) opened the scoring for the Blues with a free-kick which beat the keeper at his near post.

The Potters levelled just before half-time but Olly Davis netted the winner 10 minutes into the second half, cutting inside and curling a left-footed shot in off the post having been played in by Fin Barbrook.

Town are second in Premier League Cup Group G on goal difference with leaders West Brom having won 3-0 at Middlesbrough yesterday.

The Blues are one of three clubs category two clubs to have been given a place in the competition this season.


Photo: James Ager



