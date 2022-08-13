Hughes Sent Back From Torquay Loan

Monday, 5th Sep 2022 10:36 Forward Tommy Hughes has returned to Portman Road from loan club Torquay United after less than a month. TWTD revealed that that the 21-year-old was set to join the National League side at the start of August with the move subsequently confirmed a couple of days later. Hughes made one start and one sub appearance for the Gulls but has not been involved in recent matches and we understand has now been sent back to Town by the Devon-based side despite his loan running to January. That means Hughes can’t feature for either the U21s or first team at Town and will only be able to train or perhaps play in any behind doors friendlies the Blues arrange. However, there was a 28-day recall clause in the deal, which means he can join another National League club once that period has elapsed, which will be the case in the next few days. The development is a blow for the academy product, who signed a six-month deal in the summer which is up at the turn of the year, with the move aimed at giving him more experience of first team football. For Town, he has made only three cup sub appearances. Hughes enjoyed a strong second half of last season in the U23s, a highlight a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory over QPR, having been out of action for 16 months due to injury and signed a new six-month contract in May. Former Town team-mates Brett McGavin and Dylan Crowe remain at Plainmoor, the duo having signed for the Gulls on a permanent basis after their Portman Road release in the summer.

Photo: Steve Waller



irishtim added 10:44 - Sep 5

What happened I wonder? thought he would progress. 0

ArnieM added 10:53 - Sep 5

My a a bye it’s the being away from home thing? They are only youngsters. They do get homesick . Possibly that or it’s just not a good fit for him. Problem is can Town get him out on loan again now? 0

churchmans added 11:12 - Sep 5

Torquay ain't pulling up any trees at the moment and only 4months left of his contract at ipswich!

Hope he finds a team in the football leauge! If not can get decent wages in non leauge 0

Radlett_blue added 11:14 - Sep 5

If he isn't good enough for the National League at 21, he's unlikely to make the grade at Town. However, bad news for the lad as he needs game time if he's going to find another club, although I don't know if he can be loaned to another non-league club. 0

ArnieM added 11:32 - Sep 5

Says in EADT that WE recalled him …. 0

