Blues Academy Schoolboy Joins Villa
Monday, 5th Sep 2022 10:47
TWTD understands Town academy schoolboy Teddie Bloomfield has joined Aston Villa.
The Blues have received a fee of around £100,000 for the 14-year-old plus further top-ups as his career develops.
We understand he has agreed a two-year U15s and U16s contract and a two-year scholarship to follow.
Left-back Bloomfield is the son of one-time Norwich City academy striker Danny, a stalwart of local non-league football, and the nephew of Wycombe Wanderers legend and former Blues youngster Matt.
Bloomfield follows former Town U18s manager Adem Atay and ex-U23s coach Gerard Nash to Villa, the pair having joined the staff of the Premier League club in the summer.
Ex-Town academy head of recruitment Steve McGavin also now works for Villa.
Bloomfield isn’t the first Blues academy youngster to join a Premier League club while a schoolboy, Ben Knight having moved on to Manchester City, Harry Clarke and Marcelo Flores to Arsenal and Charlie Brown Chelsea in the last seven years.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Accrington - 03/09/2022 by scants_itfc_88
For me that is the indicator that this year is going to be the one.
Viewpoint: Barnsley - 27/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
It's a game we should have won, but there is no need for panic!
Viewpoint: Shrewsbury Town - 20/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We couldn't have asked for a better a start!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]