Blues Academy Schoolboy Joins Villa

Monday, 5th Sep 2022 10:47

TWTD understands Town academy schoolboy Teddie Bloomfield has joined Aston Villa.

The Blues have received a fee of around £100,000 for the 14-year-old plus further top-ups as his career develops.

We understand he has agreed a two-year U15s and U16s contract and a two-year scholarship to follow.

Left-back Bloomfield is the son of one-time Norwich City academy striker Danny, a stalwart of local non-league football, and the nephew of Wycombe Wanderers legend and former Blues youngster Matt.

Bloomfield follows former Town U18s manager Adem Atay and ex-U23s coach Gerard Nash to Villa, the pair having joined the staff of the Premier League club in the summer.

Ex-Town academy head of recruitment Steve McGavin also now works for Villa.

Bloomfield isn’t the first Blues academy youngster to join a Premier League club while a schoolboy, Ben Knight having moved on to Manchester City, Harry Clarke and Marcelo Flores to Arsenal and Charlie Brown Chelsea in the last seven years.





Photo: Matchday Images

churchmans added 11:08 - Sep 5

So a bit like KM and his team will presumably do with man utd academy youngsters maybe!

The circle of football 0

Europablue added 11:26 - Sep 5

The only one of those youngsters that I have heard of since their moves to Premier League teams is Charlie Brown, but that was only in Kill BIll. It does seem like a kiss of death for a young career. 0

Marshalls_Mullet added 11:41 - Sep 5

Europablue: Ben Knights was on the bench for City the other night. Flores is doing well at Arsenal, has been around the first team. 0