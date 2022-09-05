Fans' Forum This Evening

Monday, 5th Sep 2022 13:39 Town's first Fans' Forum of the season takes place in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite this evening with manager Kieran McKenna, CEO Mark Ashton, chairman Mike O’Leary and director of supporter engagement Scott Paul on the panel (6pm-8pm). Supporters wishing to attend entered a ballot with the 150 successful applicants informed by the club via email last week. The event is being streamed live on Town's YouTube channel, while the club is asking fans for questions for the panel via social media. The minutes from the meeting will be published on the club’s official website. ❓ Not attending the Fans' Forum this evening but would like to ask a question?



Reply below and we will get through as many as we can tonight.#itfc pic.twitter.com/CeHdBQIxEt — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 5, 2022

Photo: ITFC



